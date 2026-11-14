Cranston’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from senior care to autism services. If you like helping people and want steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Autism Care Partners

Autism Care Partners Location: Cranston, RI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $22.00/hour

Work 1:1 with children with autism using ABA plans created by BCBAs. This role is great if you want strong career growth, lots of training, and a supportive, center-based team.

Employer: Autism Care Partners

Autism Care Partners Location: Cranston, RI

Type: Part-time (with full-time options mentioned)

(with full-time options mentioned) Pay: BT: $19.00–$20.00/hour; RBT: $21.00–$21.50/hour

Entry-level role working directly with kids with autism—no prior ABA experience needed, and they train passionate beginners. Clear promotion steps every 3 months, guaranteed weekly hours, and access to supervision if you’re working toward BCBA, SLP, or OT.

Employer: Wingate Living

Location: Cranston, RI

Type: Full-time (multiple shifts, rotating schedule with weekends)

(multiple shifts, rotating schedule with weekends) Pay: Starting at $19/hour

Hands-on care role in senior living, helping residents with daily needs, meals, and activities. Good fit if you’re a licensed CNA or HHA who enjoys building long-term relationships with older adults.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.