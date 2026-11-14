Cranston has some very special dogs hoping for a fresh start. Each one has a different story, but all of them are looking for a safe, loving home to call their own.

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Age: Young, about 2 years old

Young, Gender: Female

Color: Brown/chocolate with white

Brown/chocolate with white Weight: 22 lbs

Shelter/Rescue: Small Dog Rescue of New England Inc.

Adoption fee: $525, which includes transportation to the Northeast

Trixie is a petite young terrier mix who’s ready to travel up to New England for her forever family. Her adoption fee covers her trip north, so you can focus on welcoming her home.

If you’re serious about adopting Trixie, the rescue asks that you start with an adoption application on their website: https://www.smalldogrescuene.org/

👉 Meet Trixie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd mix

Shepherd mix Age: Adult, about 4 years old

Adult, Gender: Female

Color: Black with brown/red/golden tones

Black with brown/red/golden tones Weight: 53 lbs

Shelter: EGAPL Heart of RI

Phone: (401) 467-3670

Petra is a stunning Shepherd mix with a very gentle soul. She’s described as intelligent, sensitive, and observant—a classic Shepherd who notices everything around her. Petra once had a home and a routine she understood, but after being surrendered to a southern shelter, her world changed. Now she’s in Rhode Island, quietly taking it all in and waiting for someone patient and kind to give her a second chance.

If you’re looking for a thoughtful, loyal companion, Petra may be your girl. Please contact EGAPL Heart of RI to learn more about her and their adoption process.

👉 Meet Petra and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Age: Adult, about 10 years old

Adult, Gender: Female

Color: Black with gray or silver

Black with gray or silver Weight: 7 lbs

Shelter/Rescue: Small Dog Rescue of New England Inc.

Adoption fee: $375, which includes transportation to the Northeast

Rayven is a tiny senior terrier mix with a big journey behind her and, hopefully, a cozy retirement ahead. At just 7 pounds, she’s a little lady who would likely do best in a calm, loving home where she can relax and enjoy her golden years. Her adoption fee includes her transport to New England.

To adopt Rayven, the rescue asks that you start by filling out an adoption application on their website: https://www.smalldogrescuene.org/

👉 Meet Rayven and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Cranston, RI, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs, or share their links with friends and family. A quick share or phone call could be the step that helps them find their forever family.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.