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💰 Cranston RI Accounting Jobs with Multiple Openings
Cranston’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re early in your career or already senior. Here are a couple of local roles worth a closer look.
Accounts Payable Specialist (3–5 Month Contract)
- Employer: Daley And Associates, LLC (consumer goods company)
- Location: Cranston, RI (02921)
- Type: Contract, 3–5 months, 40 hours/week
- Pay: $30.00–$36.00 per hour (based on experience)
- Schedule: On-site 4 days per week
- Start Date: November 16, 2026
Handle high-volume invoices, supplier set-ups, and weekly payments while sharpening your Excel skills. Great fit if you have 2+ years of AP experience and want a contract role that could extend or go permanent.
Senior Cost Accountant – Construction Projects
- Employer: TPG Hotels and Resorts
- Location: Cranston, RI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, disability, supplemental life, identity theft protection, 401(k) with profit sharing, PTO/holidays, hotel discounts
Lead job cost tracking for construction projects, from labor and materials to variance reports and audits. Ideal if you have 5+ years of accounting (construction preferred), know job costing/ERP systems, and like a fast-paced, project-based environment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often keep strong resumes on file.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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