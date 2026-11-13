Cranston’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re early in your career or already senior. Here are a couple of local roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Daley And Associates, LLC (consumer goods company)

Daley And Associates, LLC (consumer goods company) Location: Cranston, RI (02921)

Type: Contract, 3–5 months , 40 hours/week

, 40 hours/week Pay: $30.00–$36.00 per hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Schedule: On-site 4 days per week

On-site Start Date: November 16, 2026

Handle high-volume invoices, supplier set-ups, and weekly payments while sharpening your Excel skills. Great fit if you have 2+ years of AP experience and want a contract role that could extend or go permanent.

Employer: TPG Hotels and Resorts

Location: Cranston, RI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Health, dental, vision, disability, supplemental life, identity theft protection, 401(k) with profit sharing, PTO/holidays, hotel discounts

Lead job cost tracking for construction projects, from labor and materials to variance reports and audits. Ideal if you have 5+ years of accounting (construction preferred), know job costing/ERP systems, and like a fast-paced, project-based environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often keep strong resumes on file.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.