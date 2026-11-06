📋 Cranston RI Admin Jobs: Multiple Full-Time Roles Hiring Now

Cranston has some solid office jobs open right now, especially if you like helping people and keeping things organized. Here are a few strong options to check out this week.

Employer: University Orthopedics

University Orthopedics Location: Cranston, RI

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Schedule: Any shift between 7:00 am and 7:00 pm , depending on department and patient volume

Any shift between , depending on department and patient volume Salary: Competitive (not listed), with generous benefits

You’ll be the first face patients see, handling check-in/check-out, scheduling, referrals, and payments in a busy orthopedic practice. Good fit if you have 1+ year of medical office or receptionist experience, strong customer service skills, and are comfortable with MS Office, EMR systems, and insurance verification.

Employer: Seven Hills Foundation (Child & Family Services)

(Child & Family Services) Location: Cranston, RI

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 am–4:00 pm

Pay: $25.00/hour

This role keeps Child and Family Services programs running smoothly by handling records, scheduling, onboarding, and compliance for services like ABA, HBTS, PASS, and Respite. Comes with strong benefits (health insurance, retirement plan, tuition help, student loan assistance, paid time off and holidays). Best for someone with an Associate’s degree, 2+ years of admin experience (healthcare or human services preferred), and solid computer skills; Spanish/English bilingual is a big plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than you’d expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.