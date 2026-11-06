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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Cranston
Young dogs in Cranston, RI are waiting for a safe place to land. These pups are marked URGENT, which means they’re still at animal control and need a committed adopter so the rescue can pull them to safety.
All dogs below are with Go Dogs Go Rescue Inc – RI transport and have an adoption fee of $475.
HOPE/URGENT
- Breed: American Bulldog / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle
- Personality: Dog-friendly, playful, loving
- Health: Fully vetted (per rescue)
- Status: Listed as URGENT – still at animal control, needs an adopter so the rescue can save her
If you’re looking for a sweet, social puppy, Hope is ready to grow up with you.
👉 Meet HOPE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
REX/URGENT
- Breed: Bulldog / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Personality: Dog-friendly, playful, sweet
- Health: Fully vetted (per rescue)
- Status: URGENT – waiting at animal control for a committed adopter
Rex sounds like a fun, friendly buddy who’s ready for playtime and cuddles.
👉 Meet REX and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PRINCE/URGENT
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Personality: Dog-friendly; described as a great walking/hiking partner
- Health: Fully vetted (per rescue)
- Status: URGENT – still at animal control, needs an adopter
If you’re active and love the outdoors, Prince could be your new trail buddy.
👉 Meet PRINCE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ELLEN/URGENT
- Breed: Boykin Spaniel / Labrador Retriever
- Age: Baby (around 4 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Weight: About 34.7 lbs
- Personality: Sweet girl
- Status: URGENT – waiting for space or an adopter so she can be saved from animal control
Ellen is a growing pup who needs a family to guide her through puppyhood.
👉 Meet ELLEN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
EMILY/URGENT
- Breed: Boykin Spaniel / Labrador Retriever
- Age: Baby (around 4 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with White
- Weight: About 40.7 lbs
- Personality: Sweet girl
- Status: URGENT – still at animal control, needs a committed adopter
Emily is another lovable youngster who’s ready to learn and bond with her people.
👉 Meet EMILY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
DORY/URGENT
- Breed: Spaniel (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (around 5 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Weight: About 26.8 lbs
- Status: URGENT – needs an adopter so the rescue can pull her from animal control
Dory is a young spaniel mix who’s just starting life and needs a safe, loving home.
👉 Meet DORY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
NEMO/URGENT
- Breed: Spaniel (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (around 5 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with Brown/Chocolate
- Weight: About 27.7 lbs
- Personality: Very sweet
- Status: URGENT – still at animal control, waiting for a committed adopter
Nemo is a gentle youngster who needs a family to call his own.
👉 Meet NEMO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
How to help
If you’re in or near Cranston, RI and have room in your home and heart, please consider adopting one of these urgent pups from Go Dogs Go Rescue Inc – RI transport. Even sharing their links online can help them find safety.
For questions or the most current info, please contact Go Dogs Go Rescue Inc – RI transport through their Adoptapet listings.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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