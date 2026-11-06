🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Cranston

Young dogs in Cranston, RI are waiting for a safe place to land. These pups are marked URGENT, which means they’re still at animal control and need a committed adopter so the rescue can pull them to safety.

All dogs below are with Go Dogs Go Rescue Inc – RI transport and have an adoption fee of $475.

Breed: American Bulldog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Bulldog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Brindle

Brindle Personality: Dog-friendly, playful, loving

Dog-friendly, playful, loving Health: Fully vetted (per rescue)

Fully vetted (per rescue) Status: Listed as URGENT – still at animal control, needs an adopter so the rescue can save her

If you’re looking for a sweet, social puppy, Hope is ready to grow up with you.

👉 Meet HOPE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Bulldog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Bulldog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Personality: Dog-friendly, playful, sweet

Dog-friendly, playful, sweet Health: Fully vetted (per rescue)

Fully vetted (per rescue) Status: URGENT – waiting at animal control for a committed adopter

Rex sounds like a fun, friendly buddy who’s ready for playtime and cuddles.

👉 Meet REX and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Personality: Dog-friendly; described as a great walking/hiking partner

Dog-friendly; described as a great walking/hiking partner Health: Fully vetted (per rescue)

Fully vetted (per rescue) Status: URGENT – still at animal control, needs an adopter

If you’re active and love the outdoors, Prince could be your new trail buddy.

👉 Meet PRINCE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boykin Spaniel / Labrador Retriever

Boykin Spaniel / Labrador Retriever Age: Baby (around 4 months)

Baby (around 4 months) Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Weight: About 34.7 lbs

About 34.7 lbs Personality: Sweet girl

Sweet girl Status: URGENT – waiting for space or an adopter so she can be saved from animal control

Ellen is a growing pup who needs a family to guide her through puppyhood.

👉 Meet ELLEN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boykin Spaniel / Labrador Retriever

Boykin Spaniel / Labrador Retriever Age: Baby (around 4 months)

Baby (around 4 months) Gender: Female

Color: Black with White

Black with White Weight: About 40.7 lbs

About 40.7 lbs Personality: Sweet girl

Sweet girl Status: URGENT – still at animal control, needs a committed adopter

Emily is another lovable youngster who’s ready to learn and bond with her people.

👉 Meet EMILY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Spaniel (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Spaniel (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (around 5 months)

Baby (around 5 months) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Weight: About 26.8 lbs

About 26.8 lbs Status: URGENT – needs an adopter so the rescue can pull her from animal control

Dory is a young spaniel mix who’s just starting life and needs a safe, loving home.

👉 Meet DORY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Spaniel (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Spaniel (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (around 5 months)

Baby (around 5 months) Gender: Male

Color: White with Brown/Chocolate

White with Brown/Chocolate Weight: About 27.7 lbs

About 27.7 lbs Personality: Very sweet

Very sweet Status: URGENT – still at animal control, waiting for a committed adopter

Nemo is a gentle youngster who needs a family to call his own.

👉 Meet NEMO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

How to help

If you’re in or near Cranston, RI and have room in your home and heart, please consider adopting one of these urgent pups from Go Dogs Go Rescue Inc – RI transport. Even sharing their links online can help them find safety.

For questions or the most current info, please contact Go Dogs Go Rescue Inc – RI transport through their Adoptapet listings.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.