🐱 Playful Baby Cats Ready for Adoption in Cranston, RI

Cranston has some very special kittens waiting for loving homes. If you’re looking for a young cat with big personality, these babies at EGAPL Heart of RI would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $425

Shelter: EGAPL Heart of RI

Phone: (401) 467-3670

Marta Pawta is a striking black-and-white tuxedo kitten with bright eyes and a cute pink nose. Her listing calls out her beauty, brains, and big personality — she really is the full package. If you’re hoping for a kitten who will turn heads and steal hearts, Marta might be your girl.

👉 Meet Marta Pawta and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly White

Mostly White Adoption fee: $425

Shelter: EGAPL Heart of RI

Phone: (401) 467-3670

Jennifer Kale is a mostly white baby kitten with a big imagination. Her description paints her as a tiny “witch” running a pretend luxury spa in the cat room — clearly a kitten with lots of charm and character. If you like a cat with a fun, quirky vibe, Jennifer could be a perfect match.

👉 Meet Jennifer Kale and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these kittens caught your eye, reach out to EGAPL Heart of RI at (401) 467-3670 to ask about visits and the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these little ones find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.