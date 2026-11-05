🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Cranston, RI

Cranston has some very special dogs hoping to find their forever families. Here are a few pups who are ready for love, playtime, and a cozy home.

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption Fee: $675

Shelter: EGAPL Heart of RI

Phone: (401) 467-3670

Freaky Burrito is a tiny party animal with a big heart. His description says he’s got “the social calendar of a college freshman and the snuggling requirements of a newborn baby.” Expect toys, zoomies, and classic puppy chaos… followed by a hard crash into cuddle time where he just wants to be held and swaddled.

If you’re ready for puppy energy and lots of affection, this little burrito might be your perfect match.

👉 Meet FREAKY BURRITO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Yorkie / Yorkshire Terrier mix

Yorkie / Yorkshire Terrier mix Age: Adult (approx. 8 years old)

Adult (approx. 8 years old) Gender: Female

Female Weight: 13 lbs

13 lbs Color: Silver & Tan (classic Yorkie colors)

Silver & Tan (classic Yorkie colors) Adoption Fee: $499 (includes transport to the Northeast)

(includes transport to the Northeast) Shelter/Rescue: Small Dog Rescue of New England Inc.

Website for application: https://www.smalldogrescuene.org/

Minnie is a small, mature girl who’s past the wild puppy stage and ready for a calmer life. At about 8 years old and 13 pounds, she’s a great size for someone looking for a little companion dog. Her fee includes transportation from LA to the Northeast.

If you’re serious about adopting Minnie, the rescue asks that you start with an online application on their website.

👉 Meet Minnie in LA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Young (approx. 1 year old)

Young (approx. 1 year old) Gender: Male

Male Weight: 30 lbs

30 lbs Color: Black with Gray or Silver

Black with Gray or Silver Adoption Fee: $625 (includes transport to the Northeast)

(includes transport to the Northeast) Shelter/Rescue: Small Dog Rescue of New England Inc.

Website for application: https://www.smalldogrescuene.org/

Hemingway is a young, small mixed-breed boy at about 1 year old and 30 pounds. He’s still in that fun, youthful stage and is looking for a family to help him continue to grow and learn. His adoption fee includes transportation from LA up to our area.

As with Minnie, the first step to adopt Hemingway is filling out the online application on the rescue’s website.

👉 Meet Hemingway in LA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs tugs at your heart, please reach out to the listed shelter or rescue, visit their websites, and submit an application. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.