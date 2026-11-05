🚌 Cranston, RI Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Cranston has some solid transportation roles right now, from local CDL work to cash transport and entry-level shop jobs that can grow into a career.

Below are several options you can scan fast and click through if they fit what you’re looking for.

Employer: Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Location: Cranston, RI

Salary: $28–$31/hour

Type: Full-time

Operate Class B trucks (vacuum trailers, roll-offs, box trucks, more) and help with hazardous waste clean-up on and off customer sites. Includes paid out-of-state training for one week, strong benefits (health, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan), and chances to grow in environmental services.

Employer: GardaWorld

Location: Cranston, RI

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Drive armored trucks and move cash and valuables safely while working in a small team. You’ll need to be 21+, able to lift 50+ lbs, and get/keep the required guard and firearm licenses; role comes with 401(k), health insurance, PTO, and employee discounts.

Employer: Mavis Tire (Pep Boys)

Location: West Warwick / Cranston, RI area

Salary: Competitive weekly pay + weekly incentives (exact amount not listed)

Competitive weekly pay + weekly incentives (exact amount not listed) Type: Full-time

Hands-on shop role doing tire work, oil changes, and basic maintenance, with paid training, an $800 new hire bonus, and clear paths to move up into tech or management roles. Good fit if you like working with cars and want a steady schedule plus benefits and open interviews 7 days a week.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists shifts, exact locations, and more details that can help you decide.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.