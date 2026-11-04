🚚 Cranston, RI Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Cranston has a nice mix of hands-on logistics work and higher-level supply chain leadership roles right now. If you like keeping things moving on time, these are worth a look.

Employer: Pro Tool & Supply, Inc. (The Pro Group)

Pro Tool & Supply, Inc. (The Pro Group) Location: Cranston, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle check-in and check-out of rental equipment, help customers use gear safely, and keep the yard clean and organized. Good fit if you like working outdoors, staying active, and don’t mind getting your hands dirty.

Perks: Medical, dental, paid life insurance, paid time off, 401(k), and profit sharing plan.

Employer: Saab, Inc.

Location: Cranston, RI (with travel to Bristol as needed)

(with travel to Bristol as needed) Type: Full-time

Salary: $165,500 – $215,100

Senior supply chain role leading a small team that manages key suppliers for autonomous underwater systems. Ideal if you have deep aerospace/defense supply chain experience and want to own supplier performance, cost, and schedule at a strategic level.

Perks: Comprehensive medical, vision, dental, generous PTO with 8 holidays, 401(k) with employer contributions, tuition and student loan assistance, disability coverage, wellness resources, and employee stock purchase options.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have related roles that open up next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.