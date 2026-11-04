🏭 Cranston, RI Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Cranston’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles for folks who like building, fixing, and inspecting real products. Here are a few strong options if you want steady work and room to grow.

Employer: Saab, Inc.

Saab, Inc. Location: Cranston, RI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $31.63 – $37.98 per hour

Support complex defense and aviation systems on a skilled Quality Assurance team. This role is ideal if you have 7+ years of inspection experience, can read engineering drawings, and want strong benefits like medical, dental, 401(k) with employer contributions, generous PTO, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Ultimate Staffing

Ultimate Staffing Location: Cranston, RI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21 – $22 per hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 6:00am–2:30pm

Run saws in a machine shop cutting large metal tubes and square tubes using blueprints and measurements. Good fit if you like hands-on work, can read a tape and prints, and want a steady daytime shift with overtime potential.

Employer: MEGA Professionals

Location: Cranston, RI

Type: Likely Full-time (not clearly stated)

Set up and run manufacturing equipment, check product quality, and keep production moving safely and on time. This is a good entry path if you have at least a few months of machine experience, can lift up to 30 lbs, and want to build skills across different workstations.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many shops will train the right person who shows up, learns fast, and works safely.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.