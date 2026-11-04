🛒 Cranston, RI Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Cranston has a nice mix of front-line customer roles right now, from big-box retail to auto and truck rental. Good options here if you like talking with people and keeping things moving.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Cranston, RI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers with their home projects in departments like Appliances, Garden, Tools, Paint, and more. This role is great if you enjoy being on your feet, answering questions, and learning new skills, with access to benefits like health insurance options, 401(k) with company match, tuition assistance, and a 10% associate discount (per Lowe’s site).

Employer: Penske Truck Leasing

Location: 65 Amflex Dr, Cranston, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line role handling truck rentals, customer accounts, and a busy vehicle fleet. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of customer service, solid phone skills, and a valid driver’s license, and you’re comfortable in a fast-paced, sales-focused environment with some weekend work.

(Also listed on Indeed here: Senior Rental Representative – Indeed; same job, different posting.)

Employer: Mavis Tire (Pep Boys brand)

Location: West Warwick area / Cranston, RI listing

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive weekly pay + weekly incentive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Lead customer service at a busy auto service and tire center, coordinating techs, helping customers with repairs and tire choices, and keeping the shop running smoothly. This is a strong option if you have 1+ year in automotive or tire/service work, want career growth, and like the idea of incentives, benefits, and on-the-job training.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full description, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.