Crane’s defense and engineering scene is busy right now, with several solid roles tied to NSWC Crane and government work. If you’ve got clearance (or can get it) and like hands-on tech or systems work, these are worth a look.

Employer: SAIC

SAIC Location: Crane, IN (hybrid – some telework, on-site at NSWC Crane + CONUS travel up to 25%)

(hybrid – some telework, on-site at NSWC Crane + CONUS travel up to 25%) Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,001 – $160,000

Clearance: Active Top Secret required

Lead solid rocket motor and other kinetics technology projects for the IBAS Program, acting as a Technology Project Officer. Great fit if you have deep energetics/propulsion experience, quality/manufacturing background, and want a high-impact role guiding vendors, industrial base analysis, and tech strategy.

Employer: SAIC

SAIC Location: Crane, IN (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,001 – $100,000

Clearance: Secret (must be able to obtain/maintain)

Hands-on engineering tech role supporting undersea sensor components: building and tearing down hardware, running electrical/mechanical tests, and handling parts and materials. Good for someone with strong soldering, cabling, and troubleshooting skills who likes shop-floor work and steady, on-site hours.

Employer: GRAVICOM LLC

Location: Crane, IN 47522 (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $101,000 – $125,000 per year

Clearance: U.S. Citizen; able to obtain Secret (Secret preferred)

Own the MK-59 system for a government customer—assessing, troubleshooting, upgrading, and optimizing performance. Ideal if you have a BS/MS in Engineering, strong systems engineering background, and want to blend design, cost-benefit analysis, and process improvement with direct support to military/government systems.

If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save them before they’re gone.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.