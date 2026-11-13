Crane’s defense tech scene is busy right now, especially around Navy and DoD work. If you’ve got clearance (or can get it) and like mission-focused projects, these are worth a look.

Employer: PingWind

PingWind Location: Crane, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Maritime Electronic Warfare Systems Division with end-to-end database work for critical U.S. Navy systems. You’ll manage and secure DBMS platforms, handle performance, backups, and data migrations, and work closely with engineers, cyber, and logistics teams. Good fit if you have 3+ years of database experience and want a role that directly impacts system readiness and mission performance.

Employer: MTSI (Modern Technology Solutions, Inc.)

Location: Crane, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the site lead for a secure DoD WAN, designing and supporting Cisco-based networks with DMVPN, BGP, OSPF, firewalls, and SDN. You’ll handle day-to-day ops, STIG-compliant upgrades, and high-severity troubleshooting in a Secret-cleared environment. Comes with strong perks like 20 days PTO, 10 holidays, 6% 401(k) match, ESOP, and up to $10K/year for training.

Employer: The Amatriot Group

Location: Crane, IN (or Dahlgren, VA)

(or Dahlgren, VA) Type: Full-time

Target Salary Range: $100,000 – $130,000

Work on real-time Navy Command and Control software, integrating missile software into an existing C2 baseline. You’ll code and debug in C++ and Java on Linux and RTOS (VxWorks), handle message and power sequencing, and support the full SDLC with automated testing. Great for engineers who enjoy embedded, mission-critical systems and can hold at least an Interim Secret.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check the company’s other openings—Crane’s defense tech roles tend to cluster.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.