🏗️ Crane, Indiana Engineering Roles with Multiple Defense Employers

Crane’s defense and engineering scene is busy, with several employers hiring to support Navy and DoD programs. If you’ve got an engineering degree and can get a clearance, this is a strong moment to look.

Employer: SAIC

SAIC Location: Crane, IN (on-base at NSWC Crane; some trips to Bedford, IN)

(on-base at NSWC Crane; some trips to Bedford, IN) Salary: $60,001 – $100,000 (based on experience)

(based on experience) Type: Full-time, day shift, on-site

Clearance: Interim Secret required to start; must obtain Secret; US citizen

Support the US Navy’s Conventional Prompt Strike missile systems for Columbia/Dreadnaught class submarines. You’ll work with a team of engineers and techs on sustainment, failure analysis, engineering change proposals, and quality docs—great fit if you have 3+ years in mechanical design, modeling, and drawings and want hands-on impact at NSWC Crane.

Employer: Amentum

Location: Crane, IN

Salary: $130,000 – $190,000 annually

Type: Full-time

Clearance: Must be able to obtain and maintain Secret; US citizen (active Secret preferred)

Must be able to (active Secret preferred) Posting: Originally posted 09/01/2026 – Until Filled

Lead parts, materials, and processes work across multiple Department of War programs. You’ll review non-standard part approvals, run control board meetings, mentor junior engineers, and work closely with test teams. Ideal if you have 5+ years in component/systems engineering, strong MIL-STD / IEEE knowledge, and want a high-responsibility, high-pay leadership role.

Employer: UICGS / Bowhead Family of Companies

Location: NSWC Crane, Crane, IN

Salary: $73,000 – $75,000 annually (target range)

(target range) Type: Full-time

Clearance: Must be able to obtain Secret; US citizen (current Secret strongly encouraged)

Entry-level to early-career role (0–2 years) supporting Strategic Systems Guidance, Navigation and Control. You’ll help with program planning, hardware market research and testing, logistics analysis, and engineering assessments for missile support equipment (TRIDENT D5 knowledge is a plus). Good step if you want to grow in high-reliability defense systems.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—federal and defense roles can move fast once they start interviewing. Polish your resume, highlight your clearance status (or eligibility), and click through to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.