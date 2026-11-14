📢 Crandall FFA students win district titles, head to Area

Three Crandall High School FFA students earned first place at the District 1 Leadership Development Event (LDE) on Monday, Nov. 9, held at Royse City High School.

Guided by agriculture and animal science teacher Courtney Murphey, they won in these Creed Speaking events:

Ciara Negron Pagan – 1st Place, Senior FFA Spanish Creed Speaking

– 1st Place, Jessi Pearson – 1st Place, Senior FFA Creed Speaking (for returning FFA members)

– 1st Place, (for returning FFA members) Katherina Hernandez Garcia – 1st Place, Greenhand FFA Spanish Creed Speaking (for first-year members)

In Creed Speaking, students recite the FFA Creed from memory and answer on-the-spot questions about what it means and how it connects to their lives and the agriculture industry.

By winning districts, all three now advance to the Area contest at East Texas A&M University, competing against top students from across the Dallas–Fort Worth area. Top finishers there move on to the Texas FFA State LDE Contest at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.

Cheer them on as they represent Crandall ISD at the next level!