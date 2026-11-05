📅 Cranbury November events, coat drive & ways to get involved

📢 November events, coat drive, and ways to get involved in Cranbury

Here’s what’s coming up in Cranbury:

• Nov 7 (Sat), 9:00am – Cranbury Shade Tree “Alien Invasive Plant Scavenger Hunt” in Village Park. Meet by the flagpole. All ages welcome.

• Nov 10 (Tue), 12:30pm – “Eating Healthfully on a Budget” at the Cranbury Library. Registration is required.

• Winter Coat Drive – Running through October and November in Cranbury.

Cranbury School updates • New info on facility rentals at the school’s new performing arts center and other spaces. • New student registration details for families who have moved to Cranbury.

Resident input needed • Share your thoughts to help improve water quality and reduce flooding in Cranbury by taking a brief Upper Millstone Watershed Improvement survey.

Meetings & vacancies • Multiple township meetings on Nov 4, 5, and 10, including the Historic Preservation Commission on Nov 10 at 7:00pm. • Developmental Review Commission meeting on Nov 5 is canceled. • Open 2nd Alternate seats on the Environmental Commission, Historic Preservation Commission, and Zoning Board of Adjustments (terms through 12/31/27).