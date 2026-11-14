Image Credit: hannahbsilveira/TikTok

The post Lawyer Who Reported Nursing Student Chloe to Delta College Over Anti-Muslim Threats Says Protecting Chloe’s Reputation Is Not Her Job, Insists Public Accountability Is Necessary first appeared on Crafting Your Home.

Commenters have accused Hannah Silveira of ruining a young woman’s life, and she has answered with a flat refusal to apologize. Reputation management for a stranger, the lawyer says, falls outside her duties. Her stance has turned a single viral video into a larger argument about who owes what to whom when ugly speech goes public.

The reputation defense lands in a comment section

In a follow-up post on Silveira’s TikTok videos, the lawyer said Chloe wrote her words on the open internet in permanent marker. Silveira, posting as @hannahbsilveira, argued that anything published that openly cannot be shielded afterward by the people who watched it. If a school declines to hold a student accountable, she said, everyone else will step in, herself included.

The sharpest line in her update is also the simplest. Reporting someone is not the same as destroying them, she argued, and the author of the original words carries that weight alone.

What Chloe is accused of saying

Silveira describes a video in which Chloe, a student with nursing ambitions at Delta College, said she wanted to hit Muslims with her car and would want to kill them if approached. The original video was not part of the material reviewed for this article, so that description rests on Silveira’s account alone. Chloe has not been quoted here because no statement from her was available.

Silveira says she was one of many people who phoned the school. Her sarcastic aside about hospitals, delivered with a nod to the idea that segregated wards ended long ago, was aimed at a bigger point: patients cannot screen their caregivers’ views.

A phone call that went nowhere

Delta College told her only that it was aware, Silveira says. She asked whether the school had a plan and got no further. Other callers, she says, were allegedly told that Chloe was exercising First Amendment rights, though that claim reaches us secondhand through her video.

Silveira, who says she passed the bar, answered with a legal argument. Her case rests on two Supreme Court rulings, and one of them does less for her than she suggests.

Virginia v. Black set the outer boundary

Decided on April 7, 2003, the Virginia v. Black opinion concerned cross burning. Justice Sandra Day O’Connor’s opinion held that a state may ban cross burning carried out with intent to intimidate. It also treated true threats as statements where the speaker means to communicate a serious intent to commit unlawful violence against a person or group.

Intent sits at the center of that definition, a point the First Amendment Encyclopedia emphasizes in its summary of O’Connor’s reasoning.

The part of her argument that overreaches

Silveira told viewers that Virginia v. Black makes the speaker’s intent irrelevant so long as the listener feels threatened. The ruling says nearly the opposite. Virginia’s law failed in part because it let juries presume intimidation from the act itself, which the Court found could sweep in protected expression.

Her broader instinct survives, since threats of violence fall outside the First Amendment. Her shorthand for how courts decide that does not.

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Counterman raised the bar even higher

The Court revisited the question on June 27, 2023. In the Counterman v. Colorado syllabus, the justices held that prosecutors must show a speaker acted with at least recklessness, meaning awareness that others could view the words as threatening violence. Justice Kagan’s majority opinion overturned a stalking conviction that had been built on how a reasonable listener would have felt.

The facts were stark. Billy Counterman sent hundreds of Facebook messages to a local musician between 2014 and 2016, and still the objective test was found constitutionally short. A listener’s fear alone no longer carries a prosecution, which is exactly the standard Silveira’s video waved away.

Not everyone cheered that standard

Critics saw the recklessness rule as a gift to harassers. Ms. Magazine reported that twenty-five states with similar laws would now have to apply it, and warned of a chilling effect on prosecutors.

Free speech advocates read the same ruling as overdue protection for hyperbole. The Media Law Resource Center noted that the mental-state question had hung open since 1969, which gives some sense of how unsettled this corner of law has been.

Prosecution is one lane and campus rules are another

Nothing in the supplied material says anyone has called for criminal charges, and a viral rant is a long way from a courtroom. A school can still weigh fitness for a clinical program separately from criminal liability, and Silveira’s final plea to Delta College leans on exactly that gap. She cited student conduct, patient safety and professional fitness as concerns the First Amendment does not force a college to ignore.

Whether Delta College can act depends on facts the brief does not include, including how its conduct code treats off-campus speech. A federal courts’ case summary of Counterman shows how narrowly judges handle the criminal side, and campus discipline follows its own rules.

The uncomfortable math of public shaming

Silveira’s position has a hard edge worth naming. A future caregiver who says she would kill members of a religious group has handed every patient a reason to ask questions, and an institution that shrugs invites the internet to answer instead. Calling that a ruined life, as her critics do, skips over who wrote the words.

The pile-on has a cost too, and it falls partly on the unproven. Chloe is described through one person’s account, her reply is missing, and the court of public opinion Silveira invokes issues verdicts without evidence rules. Delta College has said only that it is aware, which leaves the quiet part of the story open.

Chloe’s name is the one attached to a clip that will outlast any decision the school makes. Silveira’s point is that this is her doing. The record available so far suggests the law is murkier than her video made it sound, and the accountability fight will likely be decided long before any court weighs in.

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