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Miami Mother Arrested After Her 5-Year-Old Daughter With Autism Is Found Alone at Family Dollar Twice

A little girl was found wandering alone inside a Family Dollar store. Four days later, the same child was reportedly discovered without adult supervision at the same location. This time, police say the situation included an alarming encounter with a passing vehicle.

The incidents happened in South Miami, Florida, and led to the arrest of the girl’s mother, 37-year-old Jasmine Shalese Greer. The child is five years old, nonverbal, and has autism. Following the second incident, Greer faced two counts of child neglect without great bodily harm, according to local news reports.

The case has drawn attention because the same child was reportedly found alone twice within a few days, raising serious questions about the circumstances surrounding the incidents.

The First Discovery Happened at a Family Dollar

The first incident occurred on November 6, 2026, at a Family Dollar store on Southwest 64th Street in South Miami.

Police were called after the young girl was discovered inside the store without an adult accompanying her. According to reports, she was wearing a soiled diaper and could not communicate with responding officers.

One unusual detail emerged while officers were helping the child. A cellphone she was carrying began ringing. Investigators reportedly traced the incoming call to her mother, who was trying to find her daughter.

Greer reportedly told investigators that she had been cleaning her apartment when she realized the child was missing. She then went to the leasing office at her apartment complex to review surveillance footage.

Four Days Later, Police Received Another Report

What happened next made the situation more concerning for investigators.

On November 10, police received another report involving the same girl at the same Family Dollar. She had reportedly been found alone again.

According to investigators, the child was once more wearing a soiled diaper. A concerned citizen contacted authorities, but by the time officers arrived, the mother had already taken the girl away from the store.

Police eventually located Greer and her daughter in the computer room of their apartment complex.

The repeated discovery at the same business within four days became a significant part of the investigation.

The Girl Nearly Got Hit by a Car

The second incident included another frightening detail.

According to NBC 6, the girl was seen running across a parking lot and nearly being struck by a vehicle.

South Miami Police Sgt. Fernando Bosch discussed the incident during an interview with the news station.

“It’s very concerning because this child, again, is autistic, she’s non-verbal and this time she almost got hit by a car.”

The reported encounter added another serious concern to the investigation. The child was not only found without adult supervision but had also been exposed to a potentially dangerous situation in the parking lot.

Police Say the Mother Acknowledged Supervision Problems

During the investigation, police said Greer acknowledged that she had not properly supervised her daughter.

Investigators also reported that she admitted the child was known to wander away from the apartment.

These statements became part of the information authorities considered when investigating the two incidents.

The distinction matters: these are allegations and statements reported by investigators, not a criminal conviction. Greer was arrested and charged, but the allegations must still be addressed through the court process.

Authorities Also Took Custody of Her Other Children

The investigation did not involve only the little girl found at Family Dollar.

Police said Greer had three daughters. Following the incidents, the Florida Department of Children and Families took custody of all three children while the case continued.

This was another significant development because the authorities’ response extended to the entire family.

Investigators Mentioned an Earlier Incident in Virginia

There was also an earlier incident involving one of Greer’s other daughters.

CBS Miami and NBC 6 reported that investigators learned about an event in Virginia in which the seven-year-old reportedly wandered away after returning home from school.

According to police, the child was missing for several hours before being found.

Sgt. Bosch reportedly said investigators did not know whether Greer had faced charges connected to that earlier incident.

This information was included as part of the investigation’s background. It should not be interpreted as proof of a previous conviction or as evidence that the current allegations have been established.

What Charges Does the Mother Face?

Greer was arrested following the second discovery and faced two counts of child neglect without great bodily harm.

According to local reporting, her bond was set at $20,000. A judge also ordered that she have no contact with her daughter and remain at least 500 feet away if released.

A public defender was appointed to represent her, and the judge found probable cause for the charges during the bond proceedings.

These developments mark the legal stage of a case that began with a child being found alone inside a retail store.

An arrest and a probable-cause finding do not amount to a conviction. The allegations remain subject to the legal process.

A Case That Raises Important Questions About Child Supervision

The two reported discoveries have brought attention to the circumstances surrounding the little girl’s safety. The cellphone call during the first incident, the second discovery, and the reported near-miss with a vehicle all became important details in the investigation.

For families and communities, the case also highlights the importance of understanding a child’s supervision needs and making appropriate arrangements when a child is known to wander.

The investigation and court proceedings will determine how the allegations are handled from here.