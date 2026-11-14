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The post 8 Things You Should Probably Never Do in the Shower first appeared on Crafting Your Home.

Your shower might be clean, but some of the habits you practice inside it deserve a second look. From leaving a wet loofah hanging in the corner to combining cleaning products, everyday bathroom routines can create problems that are easy to overlook.

Most people think about keeping their bathrooms attractive, but safety and proper maintenance matter just as much. A few small changes can make your shower a cleaner, more comfortable, and safer place to use.

Here are eight shower habits worth reconsidering.

Taking Extremely Hot Showers Every Day

There is something tempting about turning the shower temperature all the way up, especially when you want to relax. However, the hottest setting isn’t necessarily the best choice for an everyday shower.

The American Academy of Dermatology recommends using warm rather than hot water. Its guidance also suggests keeping showers between five and ten minutes.

You don’t need to turn your bathroom into a steam room to enjoy a refreshing shower. A comfortably warm temperature is a sensible everyday choice.

The next time you reach for the temperature control, consider leaving it at a moderate setting instead of pushing it to the maximum.

Spending Too Long in the Shower

A shower can easily become a place where you lose track of time. You start washing, enjoy the running water, and suddenly realize you’ve spent much longer than planned.

However, a longer shower isn’t automatically a better one. The American Academy of Dermatology recommends keeping showers relatively short, around five to ten minutes.

Repeated washing and scrubbing also aren’t necessary simply because you have extra time.

Try keeping your routine straightforward. Have your products ready before turning on the water, wash efficiently, and avoid turning an ordinary shower into an unnecessarily long activity.

Scrubbing Your Body Too Aggressively

If you believe that scrubbing harder means getting cleaner, it might be time to reconsider your shower routine.

Exfoliating accessories and rough cleaning tools are popular bathroom essentials, but they aren’t invitations to scrub your body as forcefully as possible.

The American Academy of Dermatology advises people with psoriasis to avoid abrasive scrubbing tools. Cleveland Clinic also explains that loofahs can collect dead skin cells and microorganisms.

Instead of relying on aggressive scrubbing, consider washing gently with your hands or using a properly maintained washcloth.

A shower should be about cleaning, not turning every wash into an intense scrubbing session.

Leaving Your Loofah Wet in the Shower

That colourful mesh sponge hanging beside your showerhead might look harmless, but how you store it matters.

Loofahs have small spaces that can collect dead skin cells. When they remain damp, they can provide an environment where bacteria persist.

Cleveland Clinic infectious disease specialist Donald Dumford explains that poorly maintained loofahs can become breeding grounds for bacteria. The concern becomes particularly relevant when the accessory comes into contact with cuts.

Fortunately, maintaining your loofah doesn’t require an elaborate cleaning routine.

Rinse it thoroughly after use, squeeze out excess water, and hang it somewhere it can dry completely. Clean it regularly and replace it periodically.

It is also worth checking whether your bathroom has a suitable place to store shower accessories rather than leaving everything in a permanently damp corner.

Using Too Much Soap or Harsh Body Wash

More bubbles don’t necessarily mean a better shower.

Many people enjoy using heavily fragranced body washes and applying generous amounts of soap. However, Cleveland Clinic dermatologist Shilpi Khetarpal recommends mild cleansers rather than unnecessarily harsh products.

Fragranced products may also irritate people with sensitive skin.

You don’t have to fill your bathroom shelf with several different cleansers to maintain a simple washing routine. Choose a suitable mild product and avoid using more than you need.

It is also worth remembering that different parts of your body have different washing needs. The Cleveland Clinic guidance identifies areas such as the armpits and groin as places that deserve regular attention.

Mixing Different Cleaning Products

Trying to make your shower spotless can become dangerous when you start combining cleaning products.

Perhaps you have one bottle for removing stains and another for disinfecting surfaces. It might seem convenient to use both together, but combining household cleaners can produce dangerous chemical reactions.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns against mixing bleach with ammonia or acidic products, including vinegar. These combinations can release dangerous gases.

This is not something to experiment with while cleaning bathroom tiles, shower doors, or other surfaces.

The safer approach is straightforward: use one cleaning product at a time, follow its instructions, and ensure the bathroom is properly ventilated.

Two products that work separately should never be assumed to work safely when combined.

Bringing Plugged-In Electrical Appliances Near the Shower

Your hairdryer and curling iron might be regular parts of your bathroom routine, but they should never become shower accessories.

Water and electricity require serious caution. Electrical Safety First warns against using mains-powered portable appliances in bathrooms.

Hairdryers and curling irons should be kept away from water. Even an appliance that has been switched off can present a danger if it remains plugged in and falls into water.

Rather than bringing electrical appliances close to the shower, keep them in a dry location and unplug them when they aren’t being used.

A bathroom should be arranged so that electrical equipment stays separate from wet areas.

Ignoring Slippery Shower Floors

A beautiful bathroom isn’t necessarily a safe bathroom.

Decorative tiles and polished shower surfaces can look wonderful, but water and soap residue can make floors slippery. This creates an additional concern for people who have difficulty maintaining their balance.

MedlinePlus identifies bathrooms as common places where falls happen. Its bathroom safety guidance highlights the importance of making these spaces safer.

Fortunately, a few practical changes can help. Consider installing a suitable nonslip shower mat or adhesive strips. Keep the shower floor clean, and make sure wet areas outside the shower are dried.

Properly installed grab bars can also provide additional support for people who need them.

When planning bathroom improvements, don’t focus entirely on appearance. Think about how safely everyone in the household can use the space.

Give Your Shower Routine a Second Look

Most of these habits are easy to overlook because they have become part of everyday life. However, keeping your shower properly maintained involves more than choosing attractive tiles, buying expensive products, or enjoying a relaxing wash.

Pay attention to the cleaning products you combine, where you leave your loofah, and whether your shower floor is safe to use. Small adjustments can make bathroom maintenance more sensible.

Sometimes, improving your home doesn’t require a major renovation. It starts with a few small habit changes.

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