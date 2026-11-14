Ccyyrree - CC0/Wikimedia Commons

A Jamaican restaurant that has not yet opened its Winnipeg dining room has already started an argument. Christine Pattison, the chef and owner of Miss Christine’s Kitchen, announced that guests must be 15 or older to eat inside, and she has said she is “not backing down” in the face of the reaction.

The restaurant sits on Ellice Avenue in the city’s West End and is due to open its new location on Nov. 30. Takeout remains open to everyone, and the debate that has followed is mostly about who gets a seat at the table.

What the policy says

Mulling it Over – CC BY-SA 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

According to a Nov. 11 report by Reda Wigle for the New York Post, published on Yahoo News, Pattison announced the rule in a Facebook post the week before. Pattison, 55, is a mother and grandmother. She describes the dining room as a small, dimly lit space of about 30 seats.

The restaurant does not have dine-in service yet, so the rule applies to the opening of the new space. Pattison said the room offers little for children and that adults deserve a break. Kids can still eat her food by ordering takeout, she said.

CTV News Winnipeg, in a Nov. 9 story by Harrison Shin, carried her vow not to back down in its headline. The page itself gives the age two ways, with a headline saying under 15 and a subheading saying under 14, so the figure of 15 here follows the New York Post report and the headline. Rules about a restaurant’s table are often matters of taste, as odd American traditions prove daily, and a restaurant’s gratuity policy for larger parties can split diners who read the same menu.

Support from parents and child-free diners

Not everyone who heard about the rule objected. The New York Post report described a father of three children under 8 who said not every restaurant has to accommodate kids. Another commenter, who has no children, said more restaurants should adopt a similar rule, and a third said they would leave their kids at home to eat at an adults-only place.

Supporters often point to the same idea: a quiet evening out is a service some diners are willing to pay for. A small room with low lighting is a different product from a family-friendly bistro, and a menu of Jamaican dishes may not suit every age anyway. It is a matter of taste.

Parents who feel strongly about gentle approaches to raising children may see the rule differently. A mother of three’s TikTok about gentle parenting drew close to 667,000 views, and a guide to gentle parenting shows how much attention family habits attract online.

The disagreement echoes other service-business disputes that begin with a policy and end in a pile of online comments. A creator who left a $0 tip after feeling ignored by a server is one example. Social norms that people say should be abandoned often include rules that some diners find rude and others find welcome, and dining customs differ widely, as laws and rules about food in other countries show. A Michigan ice cream shop owner’s account of customers photographing her baby shows how one post can put a small business in the middle of a public argument.

Critics call it exclusion

Critics have been vocal. The New York Post said one commenter argued that restaurants should not have age limits because they do not work like bars, and that parents should be able to bring their children. Another said exclusion of young people is already common and that the world needs more inclusion. Many critics called the policy a human rights violation.

Pattison responded that the Manitoba Human Rights Commission told her a complaint would need to show discrimination causing “some sort of trauma” before it would be investigated, and that the outcome was in her favor. The Post noted that it could not independently confirm what the commission said, so that point rests on her account alone. Whether an age limit at a restaurant is lawful in Manitoba is a legal question that neither report answers.

Online reviews and the fallout

Pattison also described an online backlash. According to the Post, some people posted one-star reviews that allegedly described food poisoning and server misconduct. Because the restaurant has no servers and no dine-in service yet, the Post said the reviews appear to be fraudulent.

Pattison deleted some negative comments from her own pages and posted some of the negative reviews to her Facebook page to show the backlash, the Post reported. She has also asked review platforms to remove them. Small businesses face this problem often, and the reviews are why the dispute spread beyond Winnipeg. The reports do not say how many of the reviews were posted or whether the platforms have removed them. Anyone reading the ratings on a new restaurant’s page would be wise to check whether the reviewers could have eaten there at all.

A rule that is still ahead of its dining room

For now, the policy is a promise about a room that has not opened. Takeout orders continue, and the dining room is scheduled to open Nov. 30. Diners of all ages can still try the food, and the rule only affects who may sit and eat inside.

Pattison’s choice is a local business decision in Winnipeg, and the reaction shows how divided people are about adults-only spaces. Whether the dining room fills up, and whether the complaints turn into formal ones, will be known after the doors open.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Ccyyrree – CC0/Wikimedia Commons