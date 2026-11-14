SMC at English Wikipedia - Public domain/Wikimedia Commons

Nebraska’s plan to keep soda and energy drinks off SNAP shopping lists has hit a legal snag and a restart. After a federal court voided the state’s first waiver in June, Nebraska sent USDA a new request, and its target date for the drink limits is still Dec. 1.

The catch is that the date is a request, not a done deal. Nebraska’s health agency says the plan is still pending federal approval.

How Nebraska Got Here

Anselm Schüler – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

The state was the first to win a USDA waiver of this kind, but a federal judge in Washington took it away. On June 22, 2026, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson vacated waivers for five states: Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, Tennessee and West Virginia, according to the Tennessee Lookout.

Federal food-aid rules have been in flux all year, as the earlier report on the SNAP chip card proposal showed, and a separate report on food stamp household rules for applicants 60 and older covers another change. Readers planning a holiday budget can also see a Thanksgiving appliance comparisona frenzhub look at foods boomers loved and things never to buy at the Home Depot.

The judge ruled that the agriculture secretary lacked the legal authority to approve the waivers and that USDA had not published the notice required before a project with a significant public impact. A Covington & Burling analysis says the court found USDA violated the Administrative Procedure Act on both counts. Judge Jackson also wrote that her analysis “should not be taken as a comment on whether the pilot projects are a good idea or not.”

The case is Aragon v. Rollins. Katharine Deabler-Meadows of the National Center for Law and Economic Justice, which represented the SNAP recipients who sued, said the decision “makes clear that the USDA cannot bypass the legal guardrails that establish how SNAP must operate across the country.”

The New Request and Its Dates

Nebraska submitted a fresh request on Sept. 1, 2026. USDA then posted a Federal Register request for comments dated Oct. 2, with comments due Nov. 2.

The proposal would remove soda, soft drinks and energy drinks from SNAP-eligible purchases starting Dec. 1, 2026. Candy would follow on March 1, 2027. USDA said it will issue a separate notice on whether to authorize the project, and any approval would come at least ten days before the start date.

That makes Dec. 1 a target, not a deadline. USDA’s Nebraska waiver page confirms the earlier waiver was vacated and that a new request was submitted on Sept. 1.

Grocery shoppers who watch every dollar may want to see how Kroger clearance deals and app tips stretch a cart, and the frenzhub list of essential items to store in the refrigerator helps keep groceries from going to waste. Families tracking other benefit changes can also read about a federal SNAP proposal and household budgets.

What the State Is Telling Retailers

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has a retailer information page that calls the program the SNAP Healthy Choice waiver. It states the waiver “is currently pending approval” by USDA’s Food and Nutrition Administration and lists the two dates: Dec. 1, 2026, for soda, soft drinks and energy drinks, and March 1, 2027, for candy.

The state posted a product matrix, compliance policies and signs in English, Spanish and a black-and-white version. Retailer webinars were scheduled for Nov. 12 and Nov. 18.

That preparation suggests Nebraska is ready to move fast if approval comes. It also means shoppers could see signs in stores before the final federal decision is public.

The Legal Fight Is Not Over

USDA appealed the June ruling to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Aug. 21, 2026, according to a National Law Review report. At the time, the parties had not yet filed briefs.

The same report says South Carolina and North Dakota were asked to delay their start dates to Nov. 1 while USDA published its own Federal Register notices. The pattern is worth noting: USDA is handling later waivers by posting notices and collecting public comment before they begin.

Arkansas’s waiver took effect July 1, and Arkansas officials have said the court ruling does not apply to theirs, the same report says.

What SNAP Households in Nebraska Should Watch

Until USDA publishes a decision, nothing changes at the register. SNAP households can keep buying what they bought before, and the state’s retailer page remains the best place to see when and whether the new limits take effect.

Three dates are worth tracking. The first is any USDA authorization notice, which has to land at least ten days before a start date. The second is Dec. 1, the requested start for drinks. The third is March 1, the requested start for candy.

If USDA says yes, the notice will spell out the exact products covered. If it says no, or delays, Nebraska’s date will slide. Either way, the state has said what it wants and when, and the next move belongs to the federal government.

The date to circle is simple: nothing is final until USDA publishes its decision. Shoppers who want an early signal can also watch for the retailer webinars and store signage the state described. Nothing in the request involves cutting benefit amounts. The proposal only changes which items count as eligible food for purchase.

Get stories like this by email.Sign up for Crafting Your Home.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: SMC at English Wikipedia – Public domain/Wikimedia Commons