Nylki - CC0/Wikimedia Commons

A frozen pipe announces itself in a boring way: a faucet that coughs and delivers nothing. The temptation is to grab the nearest heat source and fix it right now. Plumbers and the American Red Cross say that instinct is exactly where the trouble starts.

The 5 mistakes below come up again and again in their advice. Each is tied to a named source below, drawn from the Red Cross, a winter water-safety brochure hosted by the International Code Council and the Chicago Tribune.

Never Reach for an Open Flame

Acobster – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

Thing number one: an open flame. The Red Cross, in a frozen-pipe fact sheet hosted by Outagamie County, Wisconsin, says not to use a blowtorch, kerosene or propane heater, charcoal stove or other open flame device. The safe options it lists are an electric heating pad, an electric hair dryer, a portable space heater kept away from flammable materials, or towels soaked in hot water. The International Code Council brochure repeats the warning in nearly the same words. A February 2021 Chicago Tribune story by Ted Gregory, republished by the Star Tribune, put it in five words: “Anything involving a flame: bad.”

The Tribune story added that using an open flame to thaw frozen pipes would seem to be a well-established poor and perilous decision. It cited fire-safety experts, the Red Cross and the Waukegan, Illinois, fire department. A pipe sits inside a wall, next to wood framing and insulation, which is the whole reason a torch is a bad idea. Slow and steady wins here, a point echoed in 14 things never to do with a space heater for anyone tempted by a portable heater, and best practices for seasonal storage adds general advice for the cold season.

A pipe that bursts can also set off a larger repair project, and 14 costly home renovation mistakes to avoid lists the pitfalls. Cold weather is already arriving in some parts of the country, as the coldest air of the season headed for the Midwest showed. Readers who want a broader plan for the cold months can read 7 things never to do when heating a home this winter, and 14 energy efficient home improvements tips that save money covers insulation upgrades that help keep pipes from freezing in the first place.

Never Close the Faucet While Thawing

Thing number two: closing the faucet. The Red Cross sheet says to leave the faucet running so water can flow as the ice melts, and the code council brochure says the same: keep the faucet open as the pipe thaws, and water should start flowing through the frozen area. The Tribune story also recommended keeping the faucet open while applying heat. Running water is part of the thawing process, since it carries away the melting ice and shows right away when the blockage has cleared.

The same logic explains the standard advice for cold nights. The Red Cross sheet says that when it is very cold, water should be allowed to drip from faucets served by exposed pipes. A steady drip on the coldest night is a small price, and 7 things that should never be left outside through the winter covers the hoses and gear outdoors. The cost of a leaking bathtub faucet is a different story, as how to fix a leaky bathtub faucet in 7 easy DIY steps shows, so a drip should be a deliberate choice and not a surprise.

Never Stop Heating Too Soon, or Leave Heaters Unattended

Thing number three: quitting early. The code council brochure says to keep applying heat until full water pressure returns. Stopping at the first trickle is the mistake, so patience is part of the job. A hair dryer or a heating pad wrapped around the pipe is the standard tool, along with towels soaked in hot water, and the heat should stay on the pipe until the faucet runs at full strength.

Thing number four: leaving a heat source running where it can ignite something. Both the Red Cross sheet and the brochure say a portable space heater should be kept away from flammable materials. In a cramped cabinet or a crawl space, that means curtains, boxes, paper and insulation all count. A heater that is switched on and forgotten is how a plumbing problem turns into a fire, so whoever is thawing the pipe should stay in the room.

The Red Cross also has a preventive trick that costs nothing: open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors so warmer air circulates around the plumbing. On a night when pipes on exterior walls are in danger of freezing, the doors under the sink are the easiest ones to prop open.

Never Hesitate to Call a Plumber

Thing number five: pushing on when the pipe cannot be reached. The code council brochure and the Red Cross sheet both say to call a licensed plumber if the frozen area cannot be located or reached, or if the pipe cannot be thawed. A pipe behind a finished wall is a job for a professional, and guessing at the spot invites more damage.

Knowing who to call before the first hard freeze makes the decision easier. A name and number saved in the phone, along with the location of the main water shutoff, turns a weekend crisis into a quick call. Households that rent can send the same message to the landlord or property manager, who usually has a plumber on file.

A Few Minutes of Preparation

The Red Cross sheet also says to keep the thermostat at the same setting day and night during cold weather, which avoids the overnight dip that lets pipes on outside walls chill. Insulation upgrades are a longer-term job, and the energy guide linked earlier covers the basics. A few minutes of work now can head off an expensive call in January.

None of this requires special tools. It does require patience, which is the one thing a frozen pipe rewards. Households in the path of a cold snap can also run through the thawing steps with a partner, so that one person watches the faucet while the other manages the heat. Written down on an index card and taped inside a cabinet, those steps are easy to find at the moment they matter.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Nylki – CC0/Wikimedia Commons