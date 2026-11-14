Famartin - CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons

Setting out a pile of corn for the deer or a bucket of scraps for whatever wanders by feels like a kind gesture. In parts of the country it is also a way to collect a ticket. State wildlife agencies have spent years explaining that fed animals lose their fear of people, and Washington, New Jersey and New York have turned that advice into rules with fines attached.

The rules differ from state to state, and the narrowest are aimed at one species. Four habits stand out as illegal in at least one state, with the statute, regulation or ordinance named for each, and with the fine where the sources give one.

Putting out food for black bears in New Jersey, New York and New Hampshire

Thomas Fuhrmann – CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons

A Connecticut legislative research report published in 2012 lists three states with bear-specific bans. In New Jersey, N.J. Stat. Ann. § 23:2A-14 carries a civil fine of up to $1,000 per offense if a prior written warning was issued, and each day of a continuing violation counts separately. New York’s rule, 6 NYCRR § 187.1, brings a fine of up to $250, up to 15 days in jail, or both, plus civil fines. New Hampshire’s Fis 310.01 applies after the Fish and Game Department has given notice to stop, with a fine of up to $1,000.

New Jersey’s rule was described again this fall. In a September 2026 report republished by AOL, NorthJersey.com described the statute as barring food meant to feed, attract or entice black bears, and also barring storage of pet food, garbage or other attractants where bears are known to frequent. First violations draw a written warning, and continued violations bring fines of up to $1,000 per offense.

Households in bear country already know the routine of securing trash, and a list of things that should never be left outside through the winter is a decent starting point for what else to bring in. Bird feeders get their own guidance: the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection recommends feeding only during daylight, from Dec. 1 through April 1 in bear areas, with feeders hung at least 10 feet off the ground and 10 feet from a tree trunk. Anyone choosing a new spot for feeders may also enjoy things that are actually scaring away the birds, which covers the other side of the problem. Gardeners who battle critters at the edge of a vegetable bed can pick up ideas in worst garden pests and how to get rid of them, and homeowners reading what homeowners cannot legally do on their own property in many states will see feeding fits a wider pattern.

Feeding deer, elk or moose in Washington

Washington’s rule is the most recent of the group. According to a January 2026 report by the Bellingham Herald, republished by The Spokesman-Review, Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind approved a ban on feeding deer, elk and moose that took effect May 17. It is also illegal to put out feed for other wildlife if doing so causes deer, elk or moose to gather.

A violation is an infraction carrying a $179 fine, handled through county courts like a traffic ticket, according to Chase Gunnell, a Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesperson. Officers have discretion and typically start with education. The report adds a harder edge: intentionally feeding or attracting large wild carnivores to land or a building is a misdemeanor under Washington law, which includes feeding deer if that draws cougars, wolves or coyotes.

The reasons behind the ban are practical. The report says deer may lose their fear of people and become aggressive, and that feeding can lead to property damage and vehicle collisions. Fruit and grain are hard for deer to digest and lack the nutrients they need, and gathering animals in one place raises the odds of poaching and predation. A companion list of what is illegal to do with feathers and nests from backyard birds shows how many rules already govern wild animals in a yard, and so does a list of things that are illegal to do with a campfire in a national forest. Winter growers might like elevated garden beds for fall greens and herbs, which keep crops up and away from ground-level snacking, and dry-climate yards get ideas from xeriscaping ideas.

Leaving food out for any wildlife in Rhode Island

Rhode Island goes further than species-specific rules. The Connecticut report cites Rhode Island Admin. Code § 25-8-33:7, which prohibits leaving food where wildlife can reach it and feeding wildlife that results from placing or distributing material or keeping it available. Black bears are covered by a separate prohibition, with exceptions for scientific research, certain agricultural activities, captive wildlife and elevated bird or squirrel feeders within 100 feet of a residence.

The penalty is a misdemeanor under Rhode Island Gen. Laws § 20-1-16, punishable by a fine of up to $500, up to 90 days in jail, or both. Because the report is from 2012, anyone in Rhode Island with a feeder or a compost pile should confirm the current rule with the state’s Department of Environmental Management before relying on those figures.

Ignoring a town’s feeder limits in New Jersey

The fourth habit is local. Per the NorthJersey.com report, Morris Township and Midland Park have ordinances banning wildlife feeding, and Ridgewood’s ordinance sets specific limits even for birds: feeders at least 6 feet high, with a seed-catching device, a restricted opening and no more than three feeders per property. Without those features, the ordinance says, “it shall be presumed that a person is purposely or knowingly feeding wildlife.”

New Jersey’s state wildlife division advises against feeding deer and other wildlife altogether, saying animals have adapted to cope with harsh winters and do not need human help to survive. Feeding deer, it warns, can increase reproduction and reduce their fear of humans.

Checking the rule before filling the feeder

Nothing here makes bird feeding illegal across the country. The New Jersey report says feeding birds is permitted with precautions, and the rules above are narrow by species and place. The practical step is a call or a visit to the town website and the state wildlife agency’s page before setting out anything for wildlife, especially in places where bears, deer or other large animals live near homes.

A neighbor’s ordinance may differ from the state’s, and a one-time scoop of seed is rarely what draws attention. A steady supply of food, left out day after day, is. For homeowners, the simplest habit is to secure trash, bring pet food inside at night, and keep feeders to the limits a town sets.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Famartin – CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons