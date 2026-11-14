Aunts Born in These 4 Months Are Said to Be the Favorites of Nieces and Nephews

Ben White - CC0/Wikimedia Commons

Every kid remembers the aunt who showed up with a souvenir from somewhere far away, told the best stories at the holiday table and always seemed to know what to say when no one else did. Astrology has a theory about which birthdays produce that aunt.

According to astrologers quoted by Bustle and by YourTango, 4 signs have the strongest “cool aunt” energy: Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius and Aquarius. Matching those signs to the calendar, the months most associated with them are June, September, December and February. That is a loose fit, since signs change in the middle of a month, but it gives nieces and nephews something to check against the family birthday list.

Anyone curious about a different side of the aunt role can read about aunts born in 3 months said to be the most comforting. The cool-aunt version is a bit more playful, and it pairs well with an afternoon of birthday party activities for kids at home.

February: Aquarius, the Quirky Favorite

Jean-Pol GRANDMONT – CC BY-SA 3.0/Wikimedia Commons

Aquarius runs from Jan. 20 to Feb. 18, so February is its main month. In Bustle’s September 2023 article by Carolyn Steber, astrologers Stina Garbis and Nechama Muchnik describe Aquarius as quirky, artistic and spontaneous, the kind of person nieces and nephews admire, an aunt who might show up with a craft kit, a mixtape or a plan to repaint a bedroom on a Saturday. Garbis says an Aquarius will follow through on a whim.

YourTango’s ranking of cool aunts and uncles, written by Camila Isopo Novi in 2017, puts Aquarius first. The piece says the sign is intellectual and progressive, with a fun side, and credits Aquarius with introducing nieces and nephews to the music of their time.

The holiday table is where the aunt shines, and the zodiac signs that live for holiday parties have a lot in common with her. That is the aunt who hands a teenager a vinyl record, a strange gift that turns out to be the best one under the tree, in the spirit of the little rituals from the 80s and 90s. Families that love an unexpected present might also enjoy the unique baby names list for ideas when the next niece or nephew arrives.

June: Gemini, Smart, Funny and Full of Stories

Gemini covers May 21 to June 20, so June is the month most tied to it. Garbis calls Geminis smart and fun, often travelers or movers who collect great stories, the same talent behind the zodiac signs that tell the best stories at the family table. They are also described as good listeners who give strong advice, a combination that makes a niece or nephew want to call.

YourTango ranks Gemini fourth, citing a quick wit and a lovable sense of humor. A Gemini aunt, as described by astrologers, tends to be the one who can make a whole table laugh, perhaps while packing one of the carry-on suitcases worth packing for Thanksgiving for a quick trip, which fits the profile of the zodiac signs said to be the funniest people in any room.

September: Virgo, the Brainy Memory Keeper

Virgo runs from Aug. 23 to Sept. 22, which puts September at its center. Garbis describes Virgos as brainy, well-traveled and a bit eccentric in style. They are also photographers who document memories, with a knack for thrift-store finds.

That is the aunt who has a photo of every holiday and a vintage sweater for a niece who likes unusual clothes. It is a quieter kind of cool, built on attention and curiosity, and it can last long after the novelty of a gift fades. Nieces and nephews tend to remember who paid attention to them, not just who brought the loudest present. Plenty of families will recognize the relative who keeps the album and organizes the group photo, a habit from the days when printed photos ruled.

December: Sagittarius, the Storyteller With a Suitcase

Sagittarius covers Nov. 22 to Dec. 21, so December is its home month. Garbis calls the sign a natural storyteller who gets shy friends dancing. Muchnik says Sagittarians are always traveling and bring back souvenirs, and that they give sound advice when it matters.

YourTango is less glowing, ranking Sagittarius ninth and noting that the sign prefers independence over emotional closeness. Even so, Sagittarius is enthusiastic, funny and well-traveled, which is a strong start for any aunt. The best Sagittarius aunt, in this telling, arrives with a tale from a recent trip, and the kids keep asking for one more story. That kind of aunt can turn a long drive to the family dinner into the best part of the trip.

How to Use the List

None of the 4 months promises anything. A sun sign tells only part of the story, and a birth chart brings in a moon sign, a rising sign and much more. The sources also disagree a little: Bustle’s astrologers lean toward Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius and Aquarius, while YourTango ranks Scorpio and Leo second and third.

What the list does offer is a conversation starter. Families can ask the aunts when they were born and see whether the guess fits. If the aunt born in June is the funny one and the aunt born in December is the traveler, that is a coincidence worth a laugh. If not, the real cool aunt is probably the one who shows up, listens and brings a little wonder along. That quality is not tied to any month on the calendar.

Get stories like this by email.Sign up for Crafting Your Home.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Ben White – CC0/Wikimedia Commons