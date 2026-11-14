wbaiv - CC BY 4.0, Wikimedia Commons

A TikTok creator says a Delta Air Lines flight attendant took a photo of her while she slept on a flight from Austin to Mexico City, then told her he planned to post it on Facebook. She has called the comment inappropriate and says it left her feeling unsafe.

The creator, Tasia Jewel, who posts as @tasiajewelx, was traveling to the Formula 1 race in Mexico City. The flight attendant has not been named, and Delta’s side of the story has not been published in the report that brought her video to a wider audience.

A photo while she slept

WhisperToMe – CC0, Wikimedia Commons (a Delta A320 cabin, shown for illustration)

According to Dexerto, which reported the story on Nov. 2, Jewel said that during the flight a male flight attendant told her he had taken a picture of her while she was sleeping. She said he added that he would post it on Facebook.

Jewel said she could not believe he had said it. In her TikTok account, she described speaking up about what she called an inappropriate comment from a flight attendant, and she said she felt incredibly unsafe. She called on Delta to fire him.

Passengers fall asleep on planes every day, and most never think twice about it. A sleeping traveler is at their most unguarded, which is part of why this account drew attention, even for families who have already bought a luggage set for holiday trips. The idea that a crew member might photograph a sleeping passenger touches a nerve, in the same way as the cautionary lists in what to never do before leaving home for Thanksgiving and in guides for travelers who skip the checked-bag fee this Thanksgiving.

An update after Delta got in touch

Dexerto reported that Jewel’s original video had passed 200,000 views when she posted an update on Oct. 31. In that update, she said Delta was fully on her side and was handling the matter as it should. She described the airline’s response as so kind.

The outlet’s headline refers to the airline responding, but the article does not include a direct statement from Delta. What is reported is Jewel’s own description of the airline’s reaction, which means the company’s position, and any action taken against the employee, are not documented.

That gap matters. A passenger’s account is one side of an incident, and the flight attendant has not been identified or quoted. Nothing in the report establishes what discipline, if any, followed, or whether the employee gave a different account of the exchange.

The story also touches a broader theme about courtesy and respect between strangers, which is the subject of phrases kind people use without thinking. Courtesy makes trips go better, whether travelers are reading a creator’s zero-tip restaurant review or planning around places that left travelers vowing never to return.

Disputes between travelers and airline staff play out in public more often than they used to, as in a TikTok about an 18 percent tip at a Newark airport kiosk. For many viewers, the more useful question is how to speak up, and the answer is rarely simple, a theme that echoes social norms people say should be abandoned, such as staying quiet to avoid a scene.

Why the story resonated

Air travel asks passengers to hand over a lot of trust. Strangers sit inches apart, crew members control the cabin, and a sleeping passenger is at their most unguarded. A comment that crosses a line can feel larger than it would on the ground, because there is nowhere to go.

Jewel shared her account and then, in a second post, shared how Delta followed up. That gave the story a more measured arc than many viral complaints, which often end without any word from the company.

What travelers can do in a similar situation

Airlines generally invite passengers to report concerns about crew conduct through their customer care channels, and many travelers also note the flight number, date and seat so a complaint can be traced. Writing down what was said soon afterward helps keep the details accurate.

Passengers who feel uncomfortable during a flight can also ask to speak with another crew member or the lead flight attendant. None of this replaces a response from the airline, but it creates a record that the airline can review, and it gives the passenger something concrete to point to if the matter is escalated.

What remains unknown

Jewel’s trip had a clear purpose, the Formula 1 race in Mexico City, and the reports do not suggest the incident changed her plans. They also do not say how long the flight attendant’s remark stayed with her beyond her own description of feeling unsafe.

The most important facts are still missing. The flight attendant has not been named, Delta has not publicly described what happened, and Jewel’s video is the main account. She has said the airline treated her well after she raised the issue, and that is the part of the story that is documented.

For travelers heading out on a holiday trip, with bags packed, the story is a reminder to know how to report a problem before one arises. For the rest, it is a case study in how fast a sleeping passenger’s story can travel once it reaches TikTok.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: wbaiv – CC BY 4.0, Wikimedia Commons