People Who Talk With Their Hands Often Have These 5 Traits

Derrick Coetzee - CC0/Wikimedia Commons

Some people cannot give directions, retell a funny story or explain a recipe without both hands joining in. Fingers draw the shape of the dish, palms mark out the size of the fish that got away, and the whole thing looks a little like a conductor leading an orchestra only they can hear.

Researchers who study gesture say the hands are doing real work. Susan Goldin-Meadow, a psychology professor at the University of Chicago, has spent years on the subject and summarized it for the magazine Psyche. Body language author Carol Kinsey Goman added her own view in HuffPost. Together, they point to five things that talking with the hands usually reveals.

1. A Memory That Holds the Details

Shixart1985 – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

Goldin-Meadow described a study she co-authored in which participants described odd scenes, such as a chicken sliding up to a policeman. Those who gestured while describing the scenes later recalled them better than those who did not, according to her piece in Psyche. The advantage held whether people gestured spontaneously or were told to, and it also applied to ordinary events, like a man blowing a whistle.

That finding hints at why animated storytellers can seem to have a perfect memory for a family trip, though the study measured recall of the scenes, not skill at telling stories. The habit sits comfortably beside other conversation-friendly ones, like the one found in the post on people who chat with strangers in line. Expressive habits are also easy to misread, a theme in a list of things women who know their worth do that others mistake for rudeness.

2. A Way of Laying Out Both Sides

In another study Goldin-Meadow co-authored, children were asked to discuss a dilemma, such as whether stealing or cheating is worse. Those told to gesture placed their hands in different spaces, as if setting out separate perspectives. They also began to consider other viewpoints in their speech, and that continued into later discussions.

The study involved children, so it is not proof about adult habits. Still, it suggests that moving the hands can help organize competing ideas, and many adults will recognize the move: one hand for the first option, the other hand for the second, as they weigh a decision out loud. Friendships tend to be built on that kind of back-and-forth, which is the subject of a post on seven things that make a friendship worth keeping. Talking a choice through is also one of the unwritten conversational habits that a list of social norms that should be abandoned asks readers to rethink.

3. Clearer Thinking and Tighter Sentences

Goman told HuffPost that gesturing can help people form clearer thoughts and speak in tighter sentences. The article also cited writer Annie Murphy Paul, author of the book Brilliant, who described hand movements as a kind of second language that adds information missing from speech.

Anyone who has watched a friend sketch a floor plan in the air while explaining a renovation has seen the second language at work. Explaining things with the body is also a familiar move for anyone starting over in a new place, a situation covered in a post about what women quietly learn about making friends after a move. A throwback comes to mind too, the little rituals from the 80s and 90s that were once shared face to face. Small outward signals carry weight in other ways too, a point echoed in a post on the signs a person is truly kind, not just polite, and in the customs collected in a roundup of odd American traditions.

4. Messages That Land With Listeners

Gestures help the audience as well as the speaker. Goldin-Meadow cited a meta-analysis of 38 studies with more than 2,000 participants, which found that gestures improve listeners’ comprehension, especially when they convey concrete information like movement that speech leaves out.

She also pointed to a study led by Emlyon Business School in France, which found that entrepreneurs attracted more investment when their sales pitches included gestures. HuffPost reported on an analysis of TED Talks in which the most popular speakers used about 465 gestures on average, nearly twice as many as the least popular.

5. A Warmer, More Energetic Impression

HuffPost also reported on research, which it did not identify, finding that people who gesture are seen as warm, agreeable and energetic, while less animated speakers are seen as logical, cold and analytical. Those are impressions, not facts about character, and the research was not named in the article.

Goman added a caution on the other side, suggesting that when adults’ words and body language do not match, they are less likely to be trusted. In other words, the hands need to tell the same story as the mouth. A speaker who shrugs while promising enthusiasm is sending mixed signals.

A note on the research. Goldin-Meadow’s examples involve memory, children’s reasoning and listener comprehension, and none of them rates personality. The idea that the habit reveals character comes from interpretation, and from Goman and the HuffPost report. What is solid is that gesturing does useful work for both speaker and listener.

The next time someone sketches a staircase in the air or counts off reasons on spread fingers, there is plenty of evidence that the motion is not just show. It is part of how the speaker thinks, and part of how the listener understands.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Derrick Coetzee – CC0/Wikimedia Commons