Image Credit: GiveSendGo

The post GiveSendGo Created for Ole Miss Student Lauren Mayfield Surpasses $100K, But Organizer Says She Cannot Backtrack or Apologize If She Wants to Keep the Money first appeared on Crafting Your Home.

The Stand with Lauren campaign, launched on a Tuesday by Tom Hennessey for Lauren Mayfield, stood at $98,709 on Friday morning, per ZeroHedge. As of today, it’s nearly $110k.

Early tallies show how quickly it moved. Baller Alert first listed a $10,000 goal with $4,068 raised. By November 11, TMZ reported more than $15,000 toward a $20,000 goal. IBTimes UK put the total above $18,000 that same day. A later report put the figure above $42,000.

Every number is a snapshot, and the total keeps changing. Anything published with a single figure should carry a timestamp.

What the organizer says the money is for

The fundraiser page describes Mayfield as one of the Ole Miss women caught on a Ring camera outside an apartment, and says she and the others allegedly made monkey noises and gestures. The page text then sets out its purpose. The money is meant to cover lost income, lost opportunities and other expenses so she does not have to fold, and Hennessey asks donors to give so the next person in a similar situation has a reason not to issue a scripted statement.

One sentence on the page carries the condition. Hennessey writes that he reserves the right to cancel the fundraiser if Mayfield disavows the support and bends the knee. IBTimes UK reported the same warning, noting it also required an apology. Whether Mayfield has seen the page, accepted the money or said anything about its terms is not established in any reporting found.

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The night, according to the people who lived it

The incident occurred on November 6 outside an off-campus apartment shared by three Black Ole Miss freshmen in Oxford, Mississippi. The video was posted by Ole Miss student Jakiyra Metcalf. Metcalf is the person the footage was filmed to document, and the clip reached a national audience within days.

Three women have been identified online in connection with it. Commentator Dr. Allison Wiltz named them as Mayfield, Sara Whitehead and Alaina Kunes. Identification through social media is not the same as a finding by the university, which has not announced one.

Two women, two responses

Kunes took a different path. TMZ reported that she apologized and withdrew from Ole Miss. Students told CBS they appreciated her apology but said the incident remained hurtful.

Mayfield has stayed quiet. EURweb reported she had not publicly apologized as of November 11. Baller Alert reported she switched her Instagram account to private after the backlash. Silence is the only documented position; one aggregator claims she maintains she did nothing wrong, but no other outlet supports that.

The organizer’s defense and the pushback

Hennessey describes the episode in mild terms. Per TVOvermind, he calls it a juvenile stunt and says Mayfield did not assault anyone or break the law. Another report says he also asserted it was not a hate crime. Those are legal characterizations from a supporter, not findings from any court or agency.

Critics focus on the premise of donating at all. EURweb noted the campaign intensified debate over why supporters raise money tied to conduct that the apartment’s residents experienced as racist harassment. Both framings, a fight against online pile-ons and a reward for conduct residents found harassing, are now attached to the same donation page.

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Collateral damage beyond the three women

The fallout reached people with no involvement. Baller Alert reported that a 30-year-old woman named Lauren, with no connection to the incident, received threats and changed her bio to say she was not the Lauren from Ole Miss. A shared first name was enough.

Threats have also been aimed at Kunes’ family. TMZ reported that her father received a voicemail containing a death threat. Baller Alert also reported a separate fundraiser for Whitehead’s family, seeking $20,000. The money flowing around this story now spans at least two campaigns.

What is still open

The Ole Miss investigation continues. Its outcome could change what Mayfield does next, and with it whether Hennessey follows through on his cancellation clause. Nothing in the reporting says what happens to donated funds if he does.