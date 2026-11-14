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Two of television’s best-known leading women are reportedly paid about $2 million for every episode of “The Morning Show.” That is the figure TMZ reported on Nov. 12, citing Variety’s new look at what the biggest names earn, and it applies to both Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.

The number lands at a moment when TV pay is back in the conversation. One talent agent quoted in the report said a $2 million episode fee was once “unheard of,” and that the need for anchor stars is bigger than it has ever been.

What the report says about the $2 million figure

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According to TMZ, which updated its story on Nov. 13, Witherspoon and Aniston reportedly earn about $2 million per episode of the Apple TV+ drama. The outlet credited Variety for the pay figures, and the word “reportedly” matters: neither the actors nor the streamer has publicly confirmed the amount.

The same report described seven-figure episode fees for several other stars, including Selena Gomez, Sylvester Stallone, Jason Segel and Chris Pratt. TMZ did not give a precise amount for each of them, so the $2 million number is the only one in the piece that is tied to a specific series and to specific stars. Pay stories like this are a staple of celebrity news, much as boomer habits making a comeback show how old formulas find new audiences, and Christy Carlson Romano’s account of earning $6,000 an episode on Even Stevens while Shia LaBeouf made $12,000 shows how wide the gap between co-stars can be at the other end of the scale.

An unnamed talent agent supplied the context. In that account, a $2 million episode used to be a number few people in the business expected to see, and demand for a famous face that can carry a series has risen. The agent was not named, so the comment is best read as an industry view, not a confirmed trend. Looking back, Dustin Hoffman’s remark that he took home only $3,000 from The Graduate shows how far star pay has moved over the decades.

How a per-episode fee adds up

Per-episode pay is easy to state and harder to compare. A season of “The Morning Show” has not always run the same number of episodes, and the reports do not say how many episodes each star appears in or whether bonuses, producer fees or profit participation sit on top of the base amount. For a ten-episode season, $2 million an episode would come to $20 million before any extras, but that is simple arithmetic, not a reported contract term.

Both stars do more than act on the show. Witherspoon and Aniston have also served as executive producers on the series, which premiered in 2019, and producer credits often carry their own pay. The TMZ report does not break out that part of the deal.

Money stories can also run the other way. A California tax lien against Blac Chyna is a reminder that big earnings and big bills can coexist, and that a headline number is not the same as take-home pay. A restaurant bankruptcy tied to actor Dean Norris makes the same point from another angle. Taxes, agent fees and management cuts all come out of a reported figure, and social norms that critics say should be abandoned might include treating a reported salary as settled fact. None of those details appear in the TMZ report.

For context, Aniston’s name has been tied to big per-episode pay before. During the later seasons of “Friends,” the cast was widely reported to earn $1 million an episode, a figure that became a benchmark for television salaries. Fans who grew up with that show may enjoy little rituals from the 1980s and 1990s that disappeared without much notice, and the pay history is part of the same nostalgia. Odd American traditions show how habits stick around, and TV pay has followed a similar loop, with stars once again commanding the largest checks.

Why anchor stars command premium pay

Streaming services compete for subscribers, and a recognizable lead is one of the few reliable ways to get attention for a new season. A big name can help a series stand out in a crowded catalog, which is why the agent in the report described the need for anchor stars as bigger than ever.

For viewers, the practical takeaway is simple: a reported fee says something about how the industry values a name, and little about the quality of the show. A series built around two famous leads is also a bet that their draw will carry it through a long run.

What is reported and what is not

The core facts are narrow. TMZ, citing Variety, reports that Witherspoon and Aniston earn about $2 million per episode of “The Morning Show.” An unnamed agent said the figure was once unheard of. That is all that has been attributed to a source.

Several questions are open. The reports do not say whether the fee covers every episode in a season, whether it has changed over time, or how it compares with what the show’s other cast members earn. They also do not say how much of the amount goes to producer roles. And there is no on-the-record comment from either actor. No statement from Apple appears in the report. Until one of the parties speaks, the figure should be treated as a reported estimate, which is the standard way entertainment outlets handle pay that comes from industry sources instead of contracts. Readers comparing stars should keep in mind that two people can earn the same per-episode number and still take home very different totals.

For now, the best reading is that a major trade publication has put a number on two stars’ pay, that a celebrity news site has repeated it with the proper attribution, and that the figure is a useful snapshot of what top television talent can command in 2026.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: CaseyJNewell – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons