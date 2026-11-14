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Money rarely breaks a marriage in one dramatic blow. More often it wears away at trust through small habits that feel harmless in the moment: a purchase left unmentioned, a talk postponed, an account one person never sees.

Researchers who study couples and money have put numbers on how common these habits are and how much they matter. These 6 habits show up again and again, and each can be changed without a windfall or a financial overhaul.

Keeping a Purchase, Account or Bill Out of Sight

Shixart1985 – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

1. Hiding things. The National Endowment for Financial Education, working with The Harris Poll, surveyed 2,073 American adults in June 2021. Among those who had ever combined finances with a partner, 43% admitted to at least one financial deception, and 39% said they had hidden a purchase, bank account, statement, bill or cash.

The top reasons were not sinister. About 38% said some finances should stay private, 34% feared a partner’s disapproval, and 33% felt embarrassed or afraid. Still, 85% of those affected said the deception changed the relationship in some way, and 42% reported arguments afterward.

Plenty of couples learn the lesson the hard way, which is why lists like the things married couples should never do with their money keep drawing readers. A hidden shopping bag may seem minor, but a budget-friendly decorating project is easy to share, which is exactly the point: spending that can be talked about rarely becomes a secret.

Saving Every Money Talk for the Middle of a Fight

2. Arguing about money instead of discussing it. Sonya Britt, a family finance researcher at Kansas State University, worked with Jeffrey Dew and Sandra Huston on a study of more than 4,500 couples. Their paper in the journal Family Relations found that money arguments were the strongest predictor of divorce, ahead of children, sex and in-laws. Britt noted that the finding held for both men and women, and that how much a couple earned or owned did not change the result.

The reason may be the tone. According to Britt, money arguments tend to be more intense, include harsher language and last longer than other disagreements, and couples take longer to recover from them. The study found a correlation, not proof that money fights cause a split, but it is a strong reason to set a calm time for the topic. The ways husbands and wives can talk about money without turning it into a fight are a practical place to begin.

3. Letting one person carry the money alone. Britt also said that when money is not handled fairly in a household, relationship satisfaction tends to be lower. Fairness does not have to mean fifty-fifty. It means both partners feel the arrangement was agreed to, not simply handed down. Large decisions, such as a remodel, are where this tends to surface, a point echoed in the home renovation mistakes to avoid.

Merging Accounts Without a Plan, or Without Any Money of One’s Own

4. Merging first and talking later. Billy Hensley, president and CEO of the National Endowment for Financial Education, said in a CNBC report that couples should discuss how they will combine, or not combine, their finances before merging accounts or moving in together. If an arrangement is not working, he said, it is worth revisiting. The same logic applies when a couple furnishes a first home together, as the list of things to buy for a new house shows: the bigger the shared spending, the more a plan helps.

For a spouse who has handed over all financial control, the steps a wife can take when her husband handles all the money offer a gentle way back in. The same applies in reverse, and the money red flags before marriage are worth knowing for any new couple.

Smaller bills deserve attention too. A couple that reviews its utility costs together, perhaps starting with energy-efficient home improvement tips, builds the habit of talking about numbers without blame.

5. Having no money of one’s own. Personal finance expert Suze Orman, quoted in the same CNBC report, suggested a joint account for joint expenses plus an individual account for each partner. Her reasoning was that neither should have to ask permission to spend their own money.

Never Checking In on the Plan

6. Skipping the regular money check-in. Hensley’s advice in the same report was to set shared financial goals and check in regularly on progress. Britt added a concrete step in the Kansas State release: review each other’s credit reports using the federally mandated free site, AnnualCreditReport.com, instead of sites with hidden agendas. She also suggested that couples agree on how to manage finances fairly for both partners.

A monthly check-in does not need to be long. Fifteen minutes with the bank statements, a cup of coffee and a short list of goals is enough to keep small surprises from growing into large ones.

A simple agenda borrows directly from the experts. First, look at what came in and what went out. Second, ask whether the current arrangement still feels fair to both partners, the question Hensley said is worth revisiting when something is not working. Third, name one shared goal for the next month, large or small. Fourth, each partner mentions one thing the other handled well with money. That last step draws on the Gottman Institute’s advice on building a culture of appreciation, and it keeps the meeting from feeling like an audit.

The goal is not perfection. Couples who find a rhythm that works, and who stay honest about the small things, tend to avoid the larger blowups that the research links to money arguments.

Taken together, the six habits share a theme. None of them is about how much a couple earns. They are about openness, fairness and timing, and each can be improved with a conversation instead of a spreadsheet. A husband and wife who pick just one, whether that is naming every account on the table or agreeing on a calm time to talk, tend to find the rest easier to tackle.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.