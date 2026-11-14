7 Things Long-Married Couples Quietly Stop Doing to Each Other

Geoff Charles - CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

Couples who reach their 40th, 50th or 60th anniversary rarely describe a secret formula. When researchers ask, the answers tend to be about what they gave up along the way, not what they added.

The best-known collection of that advice is the Cornell Marriage Advice Project, led by Karl Pillemer, a gerontologist at Cornell University. Its findings, reported by the Cornell Chronicle in 2015, drew on more than 700 long-married Americans representing roughly 40,000 combined years of marriage. The in-person interviewees averaged 77 years old, and their average marriage had lasted 44 years. Combined with research from the Gottman Institute, they point to 7 habits that long-married couples quietly stop.

They Stop Trying to Remodel Each Other and Stop Going Quiet

Geoff Charles – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

1. Expecting the other person to change. According to the Cornell Chronicle’s summary of the project, the elders strongly stressed that a person should never marry expecting to change a partner. Many had married young, and they advised getting to know someone well first. Couples who last tend to accept who the other person is, quirks included.

That acceptance is a theme in the signs a couple will make it to their 50th anniversary, and it often shows up in small ways, such as no longer re-arranging the dishwasher after a spouse has loaded it.

2. Going silent. The first lesson in the Cornell project was to communicate. The elders’ advice, as the Chronicle summarized it, was to “talk, talk, talk,” and many whose marriages had ended blamed a lack of communication. The project reflects the frequency of recommendations in interviews rather than tested outcomes, but the message was consistent across hundreds of people. Talking does not have to mean long speeches, and the phrases that can end an argument between spouses are usually short, calm and specific.

For couples thinking about what it means to look back over a long marriage, the hardest truths boomers say they had to accept and the common regrets people experience in adulthood make thoughtful companion reading.

They Stop Reading Rough Patches as the End and Stop Facing Problems Alone

3. Reading every dry spell as a verdict. The Cornell elders described marriage as a lifelong commitment that endures rough patches, not an arrangement that lasts only while passion does. Many said they had gotten through dry periods and ended up with fulfilling later-life marriages. The things retired couples often fight about show how many of those rough patches arrive after the kids are gone and the calendar empties.

4. Handling trouble solo. Another top lesson was to work as a team. The elders drew examples from sports, work and the military: problems belong to both partners, so one person’s setback becomes a shared responsibility. A leaky roof, a layoff or a hard family decision becomes a shared matter instead of one person’s burden. The daily habits of happily married couples show what that shared load looks like in practice: a word of thanks over dinner, a touch on the shoulder, a joke only the two of them understand.

Cornell’s fifth lesson, choosing a similar partner, helps explain why teamwork comes easier to some couples. Shared interests, background and outlook make marriage easier, the elders said, and alignment on child-rearing, money and religion matters most. Old-fashioned virtues like patience and commitment feel at home in a conversation about the boomer habits that are making a comeback, and the little rituals that disappeared without much notice are a reminder of how much of a long marriage is built from routine.

They Stop Mocking, Stop Attacking and Stop Saving Praise for Special Days

5. Eye-rolling and sarcasm. The Gottman Institute, the research group founded by Dr. John Gottman, defines contempt as disrespect shown through mockery, sarcasm, ridicule, name-calling or body language such as eye-rolling. In its guide to the four behaviors that damage relationships, the institute regards contempt as the one most important to eliminate, because it assumes a position of moral superiority over a partner.

6. Attacking character instead of naming the problem. The same guide separates criticism, an attack on character, from a complaint about a specific behavior. Long-married couples often learn, sometimes after years of friction, to say what happened and how it felt instead of what kind of person the other must be. The shift is small and it changes the tone of an evening.

7. Saving appreciation for birthdays. The institute’s antidote to contempt is what it calls a culture of appreciation and respect, with regular expressions of gratitude and affection. In a separate Gottman Institute piece, writer Kyle Benson describes the “magic ratio” of five positive interactions for every negative one during conflict, drawn from longitudinal work by Dr. John Gottman and Robert Levenson in which couples were observed resolving a disagreement and then followed up nine years later. The ratio applies to conflict, but the article notes that small positive gestures in everyday life build a cushion that helps couples handle disagreements.

None of the seven requires a milestone anniversary to begin. Each is a habit that can be dropped on an ordinary Tuesday, and each is easier to drop with a partner who is doing the same. In the Chronicle’s summary, the longest marriage among the interviewees had lasted 76 years, between a couple aged 98 and 101, a reminder that the work is slow and that the payoff is measured in decades.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.