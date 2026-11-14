cogdogblog - CC0, Wikimedia Commons

A dog standing in the bed of a pickup with ears blowing back is a familiar sight on country roads and suburban streets alike. It is also a sight that lawmakers in 6 states have chosen to regulate. A sudden stop, a swerve or a leap at a passing squirrel can send an unsecured dog onto the pavement.

The Animal Legal & Historical Center’s FAQ on dogs transported in pickup truck beds reported that only those states had laws expressly covering dogs, or animals generally, in open truck beds on public roads as of 2019: California, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Laws change, so each statute should be checked before a road trip, but the picture below shows how those states handle the question.

New Hampshire and California share nearly identical rules

Christopher – CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons

New Hampshire. According to the center, N.H. Rev. Stat. § 644:8-f requires the truck’s sides to be at least 46 inches high. The dog must also be cross-tethered and kept in a secured container, cage or other protective enclosure.

California. The center says West’s Annotated California Vehicle Code § 23117 has requirements nearly identical to New Hampshire’s. Exceptions cover livestock transport, taking a dog to or from a livestock auction in a rural area, and ranching or farming purposes.

Those two states set the strictest standard of the group, since a dog loose in the bed behind sides of ordinary height does not qualify in either. Owners who already follow the pet-safety habits in a list of traits of people who always say goodbye to their pets tend to think of the ride as part of the dog’s day, and the same attention applies to how the dog travels. Owners who adopt from shelters, like the dogs featured by a Tri-Cities woman who films shelter dogs without the sad music, have one more reason to plan the ride carefully. Anyone shopping for a family gift that makes pet life easier might also like a holiday gift guide for cat people, which shows how much pet gear has changed, and a look at whether a self-cleaning litter box is worth it does the same for the indoor side of pet care.

Massachusetts covers every animal, not only dogs

Massachusetts General Laws chapter 90, section 22H, is broader than the dog-focused laws elsewhere. According to the text on the state legislature’s website, a person may not carry an animal in the cargo area of a motor vehicle on a public way unless one of four safeguards is in place.

The safeguards are an enclosed cargo area or side and tail racks at least 46 inches high, tethering the animal to the vehicle from side to side, keeping the animal in a secured container or cage, or using some other method that keeps it from being thrown, falling or jumping out. A violation is punishable by a fine of “not less than $50.”

The animal law center adds that the Massachusetts rule applies to all animals. That makes it the model for a household that hauls more than dogs, such as a family moving a pen of chickens or a goat on the way to a fair. Anyone with a dog in the cab instead will want to read the winter advice in nine things never to leave in a car when temperatures drop below freezing, and families heading out for the holidays with 3-piece luggage sets may want to leave room for the dog’s gear. The hair that comes with the territory is the subject of a comparison of Shark and Bissell vacuums for pet hair. For owners who also keep a dog tied up at home, a separate look at dog tethering laws in 23 states and D.C. covers the rules for the yard.

Connecticut and Maine require the dog to be secured

Connecticut. Under C.G.S.A. § 14-272b, as summarized by the center, the law applies to pickup trucks on public highways. The dog must be in a cage or other container, or otherwise secured so that it cannot be thrown, fall or jump out.

Maine. The center cites 29-A M.R.S.A. § 2087, which applies to open vehicles, including pickups. The dog must be protected from falling, jumping or being thrown. Maine lists two exceptions: farmers working with a dog in agricultural activities, and hunting dogs being moved between sites by a licensed hunter.

Neither law spells out a height for the sides, which leaves the practical question of how to comply to the driver. A crate bolted down, or a harness that ties off to two points, are the kinds of solutions that tend to satisfy a “cannot jump out” standard. For families planning holiday travel, it makes sense to decide where the dog rides before the bags are packed.

Rhode Island lists fines up to $200 and three ways to comply

Rhode Island’s Gen. Laws § 31-22-28 covers all animals in open air motor vehicles, according to the center. An animal may ride there if it is in an enclosed area, under the physical control of someone other than the driver, or safely restrained by a purpose-made harness. A neck restraint does not count.

The penalty is a maximum of $50 for a first offense and up to $200 for each later offense. The figures are modest, but they add up for an owner who keeps making the same trip.

Because Rhode Island lets someone other than the driver hold the animal, the rule is also the most flexible for families, who can seat a passenger beside the dog instead of buying a crate.

Other states with related rules

Other states without a truck-bed law have rules that could still apply. The center notes that Washington’s RCW 46.61.660 bans transporting live animals on the outside of a vehicle unless they are properly harnessed, caged or enclosed, though it says it is unclear whether that reaches truck beds. Oregon’s ORS 811.200 makes carrying an animal externally a Class D traffic violation. Hawaii’s HRS § 291C-124 prohibits holding an animal in a driver’s lap or allowing one nearby if it interferes with vehicle control.

The center also points to cruelty-in-transport laws in Mississippi, New Jersey and Oklahoma that may cover unsafe dog transport, though Mississippi’s excludes dogs and cats. In states with no specific statute, an unrestrained animal that causes a crash can still lead to citations or liability, so a secured ride is the safe choice everywhere.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: cogdogblog – CC0, Wikimedia Commons