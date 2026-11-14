Backer, Remmet Teunisse; Elwe, Jan Barend - Public domain/Wikimedia Commons

Every circle of friends has one person who can be handed a secret and trusted to carry it quietly. According to astrologer Brandy Lee, three zodiac signs fit that description better than the rest: Capricorn, Pisces and Libra.

Lee, who shares her readings on TikTok as @brandynlee1, made the case in a Bustle guide to the signs that keep secrets, first published in May 2023 and updated in February 2024. Astrology is symbolism rather than science, so what follows is astrology’s description of each sign, not a scientific ranking of friends.

Capricorn Holds Silence as a Commitment

Ben White – CC0/Wikimedia Commons

Lee describes Capricorns as people who value trust and reliability and bring a disciplined manner to friendship. In her telling, they listen without spreading other people’s business and take commitments seriously. As an earth sign, Capricorn is also described as pragmatic, so a confidence shared over coffee tends to be filed under responsibilities rather than stories worth retelling.

That steady reputation is part of why the sign appears on the site’s list of signs said to be worth having in an inner circle. Quiet dependability can also be misread as distance, a point a Frenz Hub piece on things women who know their worth do that others mistake for rudeness makes about boundaries in general.

Other astrologers paint a similar picture, and the sign also turns up among the signs that keep their circles small. Aimi Davis of Online Mediums told Best Life that Capricorns do not like to share their own emotions, but they back up friends in need and keep the darkest secrets behind a reserved exterior. In the same Best Life look at the most trustworthy zodiac sign, Davis called the sign highly reliable and said Capricorns follow through on promises and mean them. Astrologer Inbaal Honigman added that Capricorns care a great deal about money, status and success but are principled and will not lie or cheat to get ahead.

Sofia Adler, another astrologer, gave the same sign a rule of conduct. In a Bustle feature on the most trustworthy signs, she said Capricorns are naturally good at boundaries and take responsibility seriously. She linked that to Saturn, the planet that rules the sign and is tied to morality, and said breaking someone’s trust goes against what Capricorns stand for.

Pisces Wants the Same Loyalty in Return

Pisces earns its spot for a different reason. Lee calls the sign trustworthy and loyal, which she says makes confidentiality come easily. Her explanation is almost a golden rule: Pisces wants to be a dependable keeper of secrets because Pisces wants others to be dependable with the same trust in return.

Writer and astrologer Jaime Wright reached a similar verdict in PureWow’s guide to the signs that can keep a secret, where Pisces made the list of trustworthy secret keepers. She described the sign as a sensitive water sign that handles secrets with care.

Loyalty is the thread running through that portrait, and it shows up elsewhere on the site, including a look at the zodiac signs that hang onto friends the longest. Old-fashioned discretion is also having a moment beyond astrology, as a Frenz Hub roundup of boomer habits making a comeback suggests, and a Frenz Hub list of social norms that should be abandoned might argue that privacy is one habit worth keeping.

For anyone weighing whether to confide in a Pisces friend, the astrological case rests on that two-way idea. A sign that wants discretion for itself is, in Lee’s reading, a sign that offers it freely, an old-school kind of give-and-take, the sort a Frenz Hub look at little rituals from the 1980s and 1990s brings to mind. The site’s guide to seven things that mark a friend worth keeping for life puts reliability near the top of the list.

Libra Guards Privacy to Keep the Peace

Libra is the sign most associated with balance, and Lee ties that trait directly to secret keeping. She says Libras keep the peace by staying neutral and understand the value of privacy. Passing along someone’s confidence would tilt the scales, and tilting the scales is the opposite of what the sign likes to do.

There is also a reputation at stake. Lee says Libras want to protect their standing as trustworthy people, and they put harmony first, knowing that disloyalty would change their relationships. In practical terms, a Libra friend is described as someone who would rather keep a confidence than win the room with a story.

Friendships built on that kind of discretion tend to last, which fits the picture of a Libra friend as someone who can be counted on to keep a private matter private.

What the Three Signs Have in Common

Read side by side, the three portraits share a logic. Capricorn keeps a secret because it considers the promise binding, Pisces keeps one because it hopes for the same loyalty in return, and Libra keeps one because harmony and reputation both depend on discretion. Different motives, same outcome: a confidence goes in and nothing comes back out.

Lee’s guide is the anchor here, and the other astrologers fill in the picture from their own corners of the tradition. Davis and Adler back up the Capricorn portrait of reserve and responsibility, while Wright backs up the Pisces portrait of a sensitive, careful keeper of confidences. Between them, the three signs get a consistent description: quiet, steady and unlikely to turn a private moment into public chatter.

The next time someone needs a place to set down a secret, those are the three birth signs astrology points to, according to Lee. Anyone who counts a Capricorn, a Pisces or a Libra among their closest friends may recognize the pattern, and the friends who trust them with a story probably already do.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Backer, Remmet Teunisse; Elwe, Jan Barend – Public domain/Wikimedia Commons