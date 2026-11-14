U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Susan Roberts - Public domain/Wikimedia Commons

A 1950s elementary school roster tended to repeat itself. Names like Susan, Linda and Debbie showed up again and again, and the numbers back that up.

The Social Security Administration’s decade table shows 10 girl names accounting for about 4.1 million of the 19.7 million girls born in the 1950s, close to one in five. Some of those names are still going strong. Others have almost vanished from nursery walls. Here is the full list in order, along with what Nameberry and its individual name pages say about how each one has aged.

Mary, Linda and Patricia Led the Decade

Steve Shook – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

Mary topped the 1950s with 625,606 births. It had been the nation’s favorite girls’ name for generations, and Nameberry’s page for Mary says it was dethroned in the middle of the twentieth century by names like Linda and Karen. It has held up better than most, ranking number 125 for girls in the 2025 data shown there.

Linda was second at 564,364. Nameberry’s Linda page says the name toppled Mary’s long reign at number one and now “continues to hang on” in the US Top 1000, at number 902 in 2025.

Patricia came third at 459,681. Together, these three names alone account for more than 1.6 million girls, and the Nameberry intro to the decade calls its names the ones that “epitomize the Baby Boom.” Parents today still weigh names while planning for a new baby, and Frenz Hub has an explainer on the gender reveal party for those curious about modern traditions around that moment. Anyone looking for what happened a generation later can see how thoroughly the list changed in the girl names every 2010s kindergarten class seemed to have.

Baby-boom parents were not chasing novelty, which is the opposite of the approach in Frenz Hub’s roundup of unique baby names. For a look at how that generation’s habits have aged, Frenz Hub has a feature on boomer habits that are making a comeback, and another on hard truths baby boomers say are tough to accept. Women who carry these names are now grandmothers, and the site’s list of things many new grandmothers quietly feel speaks to that stage of life.

Susan, Deborah and Barbara Filled the Middle

Susan took fourth place with 437,774 births. Nameberry’s Susan page says the name had its heyday “from the thirties to the sixties,” and it sits at number 1,091 for girls in 2025, outside the Top 1000.

Deborah followed at 430,537. The Deborah page says it ranked second for girls in 1955 and stayed in the Top 10 from 1950 to 1962. It remains inside the Top 1000 at number 864 in 2025, though that page notes it has slipped from number 752 in 2014.

Barbara landed sixth at 345,722, and its Nameberry page says it was in the Top 10 throughout the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s. It is ranked 968 for girls in 2025, and the same page calls it “back and among the fastest-rising names of recent years,” crediting the 2023 Barbie movie.

Grandchildren who remember these names on birthday cards will find plenty to recognize in a list of things grandkids remember most about their grandparents. A grandmother named Susan or Barbara may well recognize several of them, and a related list of things grandparents wish their grandkids knew tells the other side of the story.

Debra, Karen, Nancy and Donna Rounded Out the 10

Debra came seventh at 341,348. It is a spelling variant of Deborah, and the two together would have outnumbered even Mary, with a combined 771,885 births. Karen followed at 332,531, Nancy at 286,812 and Donna at 270,338.

Nameberry’s page for Nancy says the name was in the Top 20 from 1931 to 1962 and that it is still in the US Top 1000 at number 967 in 2025, with about 265 girls given the name that year. Its page for Karen lists it at number 831 in the US. Nameberry’s decade overview says Donna, along with Denise, Dennis and Donald, “now belong to today’s grandparents.”

Baby-name taste moves in slow cycles, and some readers may see their own family’s names in the mix.

Which Ones Quietly Faded

Going by the Nameberry pages, Debra has dropped furthest of the 10. The Debra page shows a US girls’ rank of 4,478 in 2025, down from 3,011 in 2019. Donna sits at number 1,965, with its annual births falling from 162 in 2014 to 98 in 2025, according to its page. Susan, as noted, is just outside the Top 1000.

By contrast, Mary, Linda, Deborah, Barbara and Nancy are all still in the Top 1000 in the 2025 data cited by Nameberry, though only Mary ranks anywhere near the top. Nameberry also lists Gail, Peggy, Cheryl and Kathy as the 1950s names with the steepest declines, while Barbara, Cynthia, Gloria, Joyce and Judith remain in the Top 1000.

The pattern is a familiar one. Names that dominate a decade often peak sharply and then slide, because so many families choose them at once that the next generation looks for something different. Nameberry’s decade overview says as much about the 1950s list, describing those names as “not quite baby-ready for another generation.”

How the Numbers Were Counted

The Social Security Administration builds its figures from Social Security card applications for US births and leaves out names given to fewer than five children in an area. The decade table starts from 20,522,672 boy births and 19,735,297 girl births in the 1950s.

The counts show what girls were named at birth, not what they go by now. A Deborah may use Debbie, Deb or a middle name. The list still captures the shape of the era: a short roster of classic names, shared by millions of girls, that now reads like a family tree for today’s grandmothers.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.