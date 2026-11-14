Mike McBey - CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

Colorado teenagers who want a learner’s permit are about to face a longer road to the front seat. Starting Jan. 1, 2027, every applicant under 18 will have to finish a 30-hour driver education course before the permit is issued, and young adults ages 18 to 20 get a new classroom step of their own.

The Colorado DMV and the Colorado Department of Transportation both announced the change, which applies to anyone who applies for an instruction permit on or after that date.

Who Needs the 30-Hour Course

Colorado mountain scenery near Wolford Mountain Recreation Area – Bureau of Land Management, Public domain via Wikimedia Commons

Under the Colorado DMV announcement, applicants ages 15 to 17 must complete an approved 30-hour course, online or in person, before the permit is issued. The rule ends the option that let 15-and-a-half to 16-year-olds take a four-hour class instead.

Parents already planning winter break may find the course fits neatly into the calendar. Teen drivers also need habits that no classroom covers, such as the things never to do when driving on ice and snow. Families weighing a first car for a new driver can browse a guide to used family cars with low maintenance costs.

Families with younger children riding along can also see a frenzhub guide to travel car seats. Behind-the-wheel training stays the same. Drivers under 16 and a half still need six hours with an instructor, and permit holders under 18 still carry the permit for 12 months and log 50 hours of supervised driving.

What Changes for Ages 18 to 20

Adults under 21 previously had no education requirement at all. From Jan. 1, they must complete either the 30-hour course or a four-hour driver awareness program before a permit is issued.

The Colorado Department of Transportation’s news release adds one more category. Riders under 21 must complete a motorcycle safety program approved by the Colorado State Patrol before getting a motorcycle instruction permit or endorsement.

The release also says behind-the-wheel instructors will have to pass a fingerprint-based criminal history check, replacing the earlier CBI background check.

Colorado is not the only state reworking its new-driver steps. Washington now requires a work zone safety course for first-time license holders under 25, as the report on the Washington work zone course explains, and Indiana lets applicants take the written test online starting the same day, according to the piece on Indiana’s online written driving test.

The Timing Trap Families Should Know About

The new rules apply only to people who get a permit on or after Jan. 1, 2027. Anyone who holds a permit before then is not covered, even if the road test happens after the new year.

Driver education certificates are valid for six months, according to the DMV. That detail matters for teens who plan to apply for a permit in early 2027, since a course finished too early could expire before the application. The DMV advises teens aged 15 to 17 who expect to apply in early 2027 to take the course in the second half of 2026.

Time on the road is the other half of the equation. A long drive with a new driver in the seat goes better with a plan, and the tips for surviving road trips with a dog are a reminder that every passenger changes what a driver has to juggle.

Families who are also watching household costs this winter can check how space heater safety rules fit into a busy December, and the energy-efficient home improvement tips that help with winter bills.

State officials also warn about scams. Legitimate driving schools cannot promise a passing score, the DMV says, so any school or person offering a sure pass should be avoided.

Why the State Says It Made the Change

CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said in the release that teens are Colorado’s next generation of motorists and that the state wants them prepared to be safe drivers. Benjamin Mitchell, the DMV’s director of driver services, said the new regulations “will help better prepare young drivers for the roads around them.”

The shift also standardizes what used to be a patchwork. Before the change, the pre-permit course was required only for teens who got a permit at 16 or older. After Jan. 1, it applies to all teens under 18.

The motorcycle piece follows the same logic. A rider under 21 who wants an instruction permit or endorsement will need a Colorado State Patrol approved training program first, rather than learning the basics on the road.

A Quick Checklist Before Jan. 1

The DMV announcement and the CDOT release together point to a handful of practical steps, and none of them require waiting for the new year.

A few simple steps can keep a teen from getting caught in the cutoff:

Check the permit date. Teens who already hold a permit before Jan. 1 are under the old rules. Teens who apply after must complete the course first.

Pick an approved provider. The course must be an approved one, so confirm that with the DMV before paying for it.

Plan for the six-month window. A certificate has to be valid when the permit application is filed, so a course finished in July could expire before a March appointment.

Budget the hours. Thirty hours is a real commitment for a busy teen, and online options may be easier to spread across several weeks.

What the Change Means for Colorado Households

The practical message for parents is simple: the first step toward a permit is now a longer one, and the clock starts Jan. 1. Teens under 18 will need the full 30 hours, young adults will pick between a 30-hour course and a four-hour awareness program, and everyone applying should leave time for the certificate to be filed.

The Colorado teen driver education standards page on CDOT’s website lists the details providers must follow, and the DMV announcement is the place to confirm any later updates before applying. Families who are unsure which category a teen falls into can start with the age brackets above: 15 to 17, 18 to 20 and motorcycle riders under 21 each have their own requirement, and each one begins with the same Jan. 1 cutoff.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Mike McBey – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons