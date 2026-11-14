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Every October, a 19th-century house on the corner of Oakwood Avenue and East Street in Raleigh, North Carolina, fills with skeletons and zombies, and thousands of trick-or-treaters line up for candy. This year the city told its owner that the night would need a special event permit, not the small block party permit he had used before.

The dispute played out in the weeks before Halloween and ended with the tradition going ahead on schedule. The back-and-forth, reported by WUNC and others, shows how a front-porch hobby can outgrow a neighborhood’s rulebook.

A house that became a destination

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According to Wikipedia’s entry on the property, the home at 504 Oakwood Avenue is owned by Jesse and Sue Jones and sits in the Historic Oakwood neighborhood near downtown Raleigh. Jones began decorating it every year in 2012, and locals call it the Oakwood Halloween House.

Jones told WUNC about the display and how it has grown. He describes it modestly. “My house is just a highly decorated house by someone who is obsessed with Halloween,” he said, in a line WUNC quoted.

Wikipedia describes Jones as a defense attorney and former NC State football player, which fits his own description of it as a hobby.

The crowds have grown well past what that description suggests. Jones estimated that nearly 6,000 trick-or-treaters came to the house last year and that he handed out more than 5,000 pieces of candy. Neighborhood traditions like this one tend to become part of local identity, much like the Waxhaw holiday light show that has its homeowners association asking neighbors to vote, and odd American traditions often start with one person and a big idea.

Why the city wanted a special event permit

WUNC reported that the city told Jones in November 2025 that he would need a special event permit for 2026. The block party permit he had used in the past cost $50, so the change meant a bigger application, bigger obligations and a bigger bill.

City officials saw it differently. Jones’s own application estimated more than 5,000 attendees and five blocks of street closures, which is hard to fit inside a block party label. In the city’s view, the gathering had outgrown that category. Another neighborhood story about permits and a city showed how quickly small property questions can turn into formal disputes. Some of the boomer habits making a comeback are really about neighbors knowing one another, and a family weighing a childhood ritual from the 1980s and 1990s that disappeared without much notice might note that trick-or-treating on a quiet street once needed no paperwork at all.

Doorbell cameras are one way some households keep an eye on a busy night, as a guide to three Ring cameras for a busy Halloween front door explains, though police coverage is a different scale of cost.

Jones went to the Raleigh City Council during public comment at its Oct. 13 meeting. Discussions between him and the city continued afterward. A syndicated report on Yahoo News, which cited WTVD and The News & Observer, said Jones had estimated the new requirement could cost him as much as $6,000.

Neighbors have their own views on the matter, and WUNC quoted a resident named Matthew Brown among them. Plenty of people on a street like Oakwood Avenue know a good neighbor who is hard to replace, and the question here is whether a generous one can be treated like an event organizer. What kids carry home becomes a talking point every year, as a story about a single wrapped gummy bear in a trunk-or-treat haul showed.

What the permit actually requires

The final requirements were more modest than Jones first feared. WUNC reported that the special event permit calls for insurance, police officers on site and a cleanup plan.

The city did not require on-site emergency medical staff, weather spotters or portable restrooms, according to WUNC. By the Yahoo report’s account, the city eventually issued the permit and closed the surrounding streets at a lower cost than first discussed.

Money is the real pressure point for any host in this position. Last year Jones paid $1,900 for two officers. Spread over nearly 6,000 trick-or-treaters, that works out to roughly 32 cents a visitor, which sounds small until it is one household paying for a whole neighborhood’s night out. That is a lot to spend on candy night, and the bill is only the start.

Halloween went ahead

Despite the back-and-forth, the outcome for trick-or-treaters was simple. WUNC reported that the tradition went ahead in 2026, with the street closed and the skeletons out.

Whether the city and Jones have settled the bigger question is less clear. A private home that draws a crowd of thousands sits somewhere between a neighborhood party and a public event. The reports did not say whether the city will ask for the same permit next year or whether Jones will seek a different arrangement.

For anyone who hosts a big display, the Oakwood story offers a few practical lessons. Checking with the city early avoids surprises, and the final bill can come in lower than first feared once the details are on the table, as it did here.

For now, the skeletons are back in storage, the permit has served its purpose and one Raleigh homeowner has proved that a house decorated by someone obsessed with Halloween can draw a crowd of thousands.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.