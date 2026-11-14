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The post 9-Year-Old Shot While Bringing Her Father Ice Cream; Her Killer Now Says, ‘I Would Trade My Life for Hers’ first appeared on Crafting Your Home.

A little girl had just returned from an ice cream truck with two treats, one for herself and another for her father. It was an ordinary summer evening, and she was heading back toward her family’s apartment building in Chicago. Moments later, a gunshot changed the family’s life forever.

Nine-year-old Serabi Medina was killed on August 5, 2023, in the Portage Park neighborhood on Chicago’s Northwest Side. Her father, Michael Medina, was nearby when the shooting happened. According to prosecutors, the girl had just handed him an ice cream when a neighbor approached her with a gun and shot her in the head.

More than three years later, the case has reached a significant legal conclusion. On November 5, 2026, Michael Goodman, the man who admitted to killing Serabi, was sentenced to 40 years in prison. During the sentencing proceedings, a statement read by his attorney included a heartbreaking admission: “I would trade my life for hers in a heartbeat.”

The statement has brought renewed attention to a case that devastated a Chicago family. However, Goodman’s words have not changed the reality of what happened or the grief experienced by the people who loved the little girl.

A Simple Trip for Ice Cream Ended in a Horrific Tragedy

The shooting happened on August 5, 2023, outside the Medina family’s apartment building in the Portage Park neighborhood. According to reporting by the Chicago Sun-Times and WTTW, Serabi was spending time outside with her father, who was talking with three friends sitting in a parked vehicle.

One of the friends gave the young girl some money to buy ice cream from a nearby truck. She went over and returned with two treats, one for herself and one for her father.

Prosecutors said she handed him his ice cream and told him, “Here Daddy, I got you an ice cream.” It was a small gesture of affection that would later become one of the case’s most remembered details.

Shortly afterward, a gunshot was heard. Her father told her to take her scooter and go inside the apartment building. Prosecutors described what happened next in court, and local news organizations reported it.

The details were particularly disturbing because Serabi was so close to reaching the safety of her home. She was just nine years old and preparing to begin another school year.

According to the original reporting by WTTW News, the shooting occurred outside the family’s home, with several people nearby.

Prosecutors Say Her Neighbor Approached Her With a Gun

According to the account presented by Cook County prosecutors, Michael Goodman came out of his apartment building across the street carrying a 9mm handgun. He then walked toward Serabi as she approached the entrance of her family’s building.

Her father noticed Goodman approaching and reportedly shouted at him, asking what he was doing. Prosecutors said Goodman ignored the warnings and continued toward the child.

The shooting happened inside the entrance vestibule of the apartment building. Goodman allegedly raised his firearm and shot Serabi in the head. Her father immediately rushed toward him and tackled him to the ground.

During the struggle, the gun discharged again, striking Goodman in the eye. He survived the incident, while Serabi was rushed to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. She later died from her injuries.

The initial investigation included evidence collected at the scene. According to the August 2023 reporting by WTTW News, prosecutors said investigators recovered three shell casings and connected them to a 9mm firearm recovered at the scene. They also said Goodman’s hands tested positive for gunshot residue.

The case shocked residents of Portage Park, particularly because the shooting happened in a residential area where children regularly played outside. Neighbors told the Chicago Sun-Times that Goodman had previously complained about children making noise. However, prosecutors did not establish that noise was the motive for the killing during the initial court proceedings.

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Michael Goodman Has Been Sentenced to 40 Years in Prison

The case returned to the headlines in November 2026 when Goodman appeared in court for sentencing. On November 5, Cook County Criminal Court Judge Tyria Walton sentenced him to 40 years in prison for Serabi’s murder.

Goodman, who was 46 at the time of sentencing, had pleaded guilty to the killing as part of a negotiated agreement. According to CBS Chicago’s November 5 report, he accepted the 40-year sentence under a plea deal reached the previous month.

The sentence means Goodman must serve the full 40 years without the possibility of parole. However, he receives credit for the approximately three years he had already spent in custody. As a result, he is expected to spend about 37 additional years behind bars.

The sentencing brought a formal conclusion to the criminal case, but it did not bring back the child whose life was taken. For her family, the court decision represented an important step toward accountability after years of dealing with the consequences of the shooting.

The agreement also meant the family did not have to endure a full criminal trial. Such proceedings can require relatives to hear detailed accounts of a loved one’s death, revisit painful memories, and potentially testify about what happened.

According to ABC7 Chicago, the Medina family supported the negotiated plea arrangement because they wanted to avoid the emotional burden of going through a trial.

His Statement Included the Words, ‘I Would Trade My Life for Hers’

One of the most widely reported moments from the sentencing hearing was the statement Goodman made about Sarabi’s death.

Goodman did not personally read the statement in court. His attorney delivered it on his behalf. In it, he expressed regret and said he would exchange his own life for the young girl’s.

“I would trade my life for hers in a heartbeat,” the statement read.

The words have attracted attention because they came from the man responsible for a child’s death. They also raised difficult questions about remorse, accountability, and whether an apology can mean anything to a family that has lost a loved one.

In the statement, Goodman said he had been struggling with depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. He also claimed that he had been under the influence of ketamine when the shooting happened and said he did not remember killing Serabi.

His attorney told the court that Goodman was receiving treatment for mental health issues.

These details should be understood as statements made by Goodman and representations from his attorney. They should not be treated as independently established explanations for the shooting or as proof that a particular condition caused his actions.

His comments also did not change the legal outcome. Goodman had pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

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