Image Credit: lawchicdotcom/TikTok

The post Michigan Attorney Admits 8/10 Men Who Win Full Custody Eventually Ask Her to Return Their Children to Their Mothers first appeared on Crafting Your Home.

A Michigan family lawyer says the men she wins the most custody for are often the first to call back and ask for a way out. In a TikTok video from @lawchicdotcom, the attorney, who introduces herself as Attorney Shawndrica N. Simmons and says she is licensed in Michigan only, puts the figure at eight out of ten. She calls it personal experience, which matters for how far the number can travel.

Her message to fathers is blunt, and it ended on two words: “Do better.”

Word on the street is that she gets dads their kids

Simmons says men are referred to her because friends swear she delivers custody. She describes the pitch honestly: a father who is sober, non-abusive and holding documented evidence can usually walk away with full custody, 50-50 or a hybrid such as 70-30 or 60-40. Her condition is that he wants to be an active parent, with no dipping in and out.

Of the men she has won full custody for, she says eight in ten later phoned her office asking her to send the children back to their mothers. She adds that she wants the internet complaints about mothers withholding children to stop, because many of the complainers do not actually want the job.

Eight in ten is a caseload, not a dataset

Simmons did not say how many clients sit behind that fraction, and nobody has audited her files. The claim comes from one attorney’s practice and describes men who hired a lawyer, won and then wanted out. Treating it as a national rate would be sloppy.

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Michigan judges weigh twelve factors and gender is not one

Michigan decides custody under a statute that defines the child’s best interests as the sum total of twelve factors, laid out in Michigan Compiled Laws 722.23. 2016 Public Act 95 amended the list, effective August 1, 2016. Judges weigh love and emotional ties, each parent’s capacity to provide, the child’s home life and any domestic violence, and a final catch-all lets the court add anything relevant.

Nothing in that text favors mothers. Evidence moves a court, which aligns with Simmons telling fathers to bring documentation. A man who shows up with records and a plan is working inside the statute rather than against it.

Courts rarely see fathers ask for the whole load

Custody has historically run one direction. The Census Bureau’s 2006 count found that 83.8% of custodial parents were mothers, or five of every six, with fathers making up the remaining one in six.

That lopsidedness means a father winning primary custody is already an outlier. Simms works the outlier end of the market, where a man has fought hard for a role most families never assign him. When that role arrives, one person has to carry the daily reality of school mornings and sick days.

More than one in four fathers already live apart from a child

A Pew Research Center analysis of the National Survey of Family Growth found that 27% of fathers with children 18 or younger live away from at least one child. Of those, 11 percent live apart from some of their children and 16% from all of them. Pew’s companion survey found most fathers say being a dad is harder than it was a generation ago.

Distance is common long before any judge gets involved. A father who has parented in weekend blocks and holiday handoffs is not rehearsing for solo custody. The jump from visiting parent to primary parent is steeper than the courtroom victory suggests.

Dads say they want more time, and the clock says they log less

Pew’s time-use findings on parents put child care at 7.3 hours a week for fathers in 2011 against 13.5 for mothers. The same report found that 46% of fathers said they spent too little time with their kids, compared with 23% of mothers. Single fathers pushed their weekly hours up to about eight in 2011, the report found, though that figure sat well below what full custody demands.

The gap between wanting time and doing the work is where Simms’s phone seems to ring. A desire to be present is easy to state in a courtroom. Logistics are harder to state, and they arrive every day.

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The paperwork gap runs against custodial dads, too

Money adds a second strain. The Casey Foundation’s summary of Census data reports that custodial mothers were more likely than custodial fathers to hold a support order or agreement, 51% versus 41%. Custodial fathers were also more likely to go the whole of 2017 without a single child support payment, 38% versus 29% for mothers.

A father who wins custody can therefore end up supporting the household without the payments a custodial mother often gets. Full-time work already runs high among custodial dads, at 74% in the same Census figures, so there is less slack to absorb the change. Whether finances drive any of Simms’s callbacks is something she did not say, and the data cannot tell us.

Lawmakers in Lansing are pushing the opposite direction

Michigan legislators are weighing a shift toward equal time. House Bills 5211 through 5213 would set a presumption of joint custody and equal parenting time and require judges to explain any departure. Rep. Gina Johnsen introduced the package on November 4, 2025 with 24 co-sponsors from both parties, and the Judiciary Committee reported it without amendment on June 24, 2026, according to MichiganVotes.

Supporters of equal time say children benefit when both parents stay fully involved. Simms offers a stress test for that goal rather than a rebuttal: equal time works for parents who actually want equal work. None of the figures above measure custody handed back, so how often that happens remains a question only family lawyers like her can answer.

Do better is the whole closing argument

Simmons ends on exhaustion. She calls the pattern tiring, then tiring beyond that, and leaves fathers with the two-word instruction. Her target is the man who campaigns online for custody and then, once he has it, discovers he wanted the title more than the shift.

Mothers who hear that will nod. Fathers who are already doing the work will say it is unfair, and many of them are right. The line she draws separates the men who show up from the men who post, and she says her caseload is where she sees which is which.