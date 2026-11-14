Golden Retriever with a stick (Barras) - CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons

A New York content creator moved his golden retriever across the country on a private jet built for dogs and their owners, and the video of the trip has passed 2.7 million views on TikTok. Ethan Gaskill, who posts as @ethancgaskill, flew with his dog Blondie from Los Angeles to New York on Bark Air.

The flight was direct and took about four hours, according to a report from KYM, a meme-tracking site. Gaskill’s clip shows what the service offers, from dog-friendly drinks to a captain’s hat photo, and it has set off a debate about what the trip costs.

A cross-country move with a golden retriever

JetRequest.com – CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons (an illustrative private-jet cabin, not Bark Air)

As reported on Yahoo from the KYM article of Nov. 2, Gaskill is a New York City creator, active on TikTok, who focuses on home design, fashion and beauty. He was relocating from Los Angeles and chose Bark Air, a private-jet service for dogs and the people who travel with them, for the trip with Blondie.

The flight left from Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles. Instead of squeezing a large dog into a carrier under a seat or sending a pet through cargo, Gaskill and Blondie rode together in the cabin, which is the entire point of the service.

For a creator who talks about home and style, the video doubled as a look at a very different kind of travel. Pet owners who have settled into a routine at home, like those in a dog trainer’s list of the hardest breeds to train, may find the idea of an in-flight spa appealing or ridiculous, depending on the budget. Even travelers who stick with commercial airlines are planning with carry-on suitcases worth packing this holiday season.

Puppy cappuccinos and a captain’s hat

The reported amenities read more like a hotel menu than an airline’s. KYM listed what Gaskill showed: puppy cappuccinos, a bone broth drink, spa treatments for dogs and a photo of Blondie in a captain’s hat. The cabin is designed for the dogs as much as for their owners.

Gaskill, according to the report, summed up the experience by saying that dog airlines exist and are maybe one of the best things ever. The line is the kind of quick sell that makes a TikTok spread, and it landed with viewers who had never heard of such a service.

Dog owners often talk about how far they would go for their animals, which is also the theme of a Tri-Cities woman’s TikTok about shelter dogs. The Bark Air video draws on that same bond, only at a much higher price point, and with a more glamorous setting than a shelter kennel.

Some pet owners also build a strong bond through small gestures, as in the story of a student who sang lullabies to a professor’s deaf poodle. Cat people have their own version, with guides such as a holiday gift guide for cat people, and others invest in the home itself, with guides such as vacuums to get the house guest-ready when pets shed.

What commenters said about the price

Price is where the conversation turned, and it sits at the opposite end of the range from the traveler who paid $20 for a flight and slept at SFO. For most families, a luggage set for holiday trips is the bigger travel purchase. KYM reported that commenters cited a cost of $6,000 to $10,000 per person and dog. Those figures were not confirmed by Gaskill or by the report, so they should be read as commenters’ estimates and not a published fare.

The video had about 2.7 million views on TikTok and 2.2 million on Instagram within four days, according to the report. That mix of curiosity and sticker shock is typical of travel content, which tends to travel best when it looks aspirational.

For most families, flying with a pet means a smaller version of the same decision: whether to buy a seat, check the animal or leave it at home. The viral jet makes the other options look modest, which is part of the appeal of watching.

What the story says about pets and travel

Dogs are family members for many owners, and the market has responded with services that treat them that way. A flight like this one is at the far end of that range, but the instinct behind it is familiar: owners want their pets close, comfortable and included.

It is worth remembering that the video is one creator’s showcase. The reporting does not say whether Bark Air offered the flight at a discount or at full price, and it does not describe Blondie’s reaction beyond the photos and footage. Viewers should also keep in mind that the price figures came from commenters, not from the company.

A flight that made a dog owner’s year

Gaskill’s video turned a move into a story, and Blondie became the star of it. For viewers, the fun lies in picturing a golden retriever sipping something warm at 30,000 feet.

Whether the service is worth thousands of dollars is a question for each owner, and the debate in the comments shows how divided people are. What is clear from the numbers is that the idea of a dog-first airline caught the public imagination.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Golden Retriever with a stick (Barras) – CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons