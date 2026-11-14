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Open shelving looks effortless in magazines: a stack of white plates, a pretty jar or two, maybe a trailing plant. In a real kitchen, where grease floats through the air and the family cooks every night, the same shelf can turn into a dust collector.

Organizers and designers who spend their days in other people’s kitchens keep naming the same six offenders. Together they explain why some open shelves stay serene and others look like a yard sale.

Cookbooks Are Not a Library

Shixart1985 – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

Ideal Home, in an April 2023 piece by Jullia Joson, asked professional organizers what should stay off open kitchen shelves, and cookbooks made the list. Siân Pelleschi, founder of the organizing firm Sorted!, pointed out that cookbooks left on high shelves pick up grease, which makes them harder to use. Simon Glanville, managing director of A Place for Everything, advised keeping only a few treasured favorites within easy reach. His point was that an open kitchen shelf is not a library but a place for the treasured few volumes needed in a hurry.

Anyone who has watched a splattered recipe page go translucent will understand. Households that want to keep the collection can read 8 things that don’t belong on a kitchen counter for similar thinking about everyday clutter, and the flip-through ideas in 16 kitchen organization ideas show where the rest of the books could go.

The kitchen below the shelf has its own rules, too, as 8 things never to store under the kitchen sink explains.

Thing number one is the overgrown cookbook collection. Thing number two is bulk items: Glanville said bulk goods and messy tins belong in closed cupboards, and if they must go on open shelves, they should be decanted into storage baskets.

Baskets and Heavy Appliances

Thing number three: wicker and wood baskets. Pelleschi told Ideal Home that these collect dust easily, and once they get greasy they are hard to clean. Baskets are a natural fit for tidy storage, but near a stove they can become the one item that never looks fresh. Smaller kitchens feel this most, which is why small kitchen ideas for making the most of the space available lean on closed storage.

Thing number four: heavy appliances. Homes & Gardens, in a September 2023 article by Lola Houlton, quoted New York interior designer Artem Kropovinsky, founder of Arsight, who said that heavy items such as toasters, mixers and pots strain shelves and throw off the look of a room. In his view, tools with real heft can create a hazard and also interrupt the visual flow. A mixer belongs on a sturdy counter or in a low cabinet, not on a floating plank. Cooks who finish the night with a wiped counter, as in the habits of people who clean the kitchen before going to bed, tend to find heavy gear easier to put away.

Readers deciding what deserves the spotlight might enjoy 3 zodiac signs with the best eye for home decor for fun, and the design opinions in DIY home decor ideas to make a home personal cover the cosmetic side, while 20 home design trends that need to go shows what happens when display goes too far.

Packaging and Spices

Thing number five: food in its original packaging. Homes & Gardens notes that boxes, bags and mismatched labels make shelves look messy, and recommends decanting dry goods into canisters, jars or oil bottles. Matching containers calm the eye, even when the contents are just flour and lentils.

Thing number six: spices left in the light. Kropovinsky told the publication that light exposure can change the color of spices, and that open shelves look cluttered and make a specific jar hard to find, unless a layered rack or uniform jars are used. A drawer, a pull-out cabinet or a dark corner of the pantry does the job better.

What Open Shelves Should Hold Instead

The rule of thumb among the experts is simple: if an item is used every day, it can earn a spot in public view. If it is used once a month, it probably belongs behind a door.

Melissa Gugni, owner and lead organizer at Melissa Gugni Organizing in the San Francisco Bay Area, told Homes & Gardens that open shelves should hold daily-use items within easy reach. Rarely used pieces waste the very convenience that open shelving offers, unless they are purely decorative. That matches Glanville’s advice in Ideal Home that overstocking makes shelves look messy, so only what actually gets used should stay out. Rarely used spices, he said, gather dust and get sticky.

In practice, that means a short list: everyday plates and bowls, a handful of drinking glasses, one or two good-looking serving pieces and maybe a small plant. Anything that needs scrubbing after a week of frying can be hidden away.

A Quick Edit Before the Holidays

With Thanksgiving on Nov. 26 and more guests moving through the kitchen, this is an easy moment to edit open shelves. Take everything down, wipe the boards, and put back only the pieces that pass the daily-use test. The six items above are the ones most likely to be sent to a closed cabinet.

The result is a kitchen that looks calmer in photographs and works better at 6 p.m. on a weeknight. And if a cookbook, a tin of flour or a hefty mixer ends up back in a cupboard, the shelf will thank the cook for it.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.