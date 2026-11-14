United States Mint - Public domain, Wikimedia Commons

A jar of loose change on a dresser is one of the most ordinary things in a house. It also sits inside a short list of federal rules that most people have never read. Pennies and nickels, the two lowest-value coins in circulation, come with restrictions on what can be done to them in bulk, and the Treasury has written those rules down.

The rules show up in two places: a Treasury regulation covering the one-cent and five-cent coins, and a criminal statute on tampering with coins. Together they make 4 separate federal prohibitions on how those coins can be handled, each explained below with its source.

Melting them is barred outright

United States Mint – Public domain, Wikimedia Commons

The first rule is in Title 31 of the Code of Federal Regulations. According to the text of 31 CFR 82.1, no person may export, melt or treat a United States 5-cent coin or one-cent coin unless the Secretary of the Treasury, or a designee, has authorized it or the regulation provides otherwise.

That sentence covers three of the four prohibited acts, so melting comes first. A person who drops a roll of pennies into a crucible, or a hobbyist who wants to cast something from nickel, is doing exactly what the regulation names. Holding the coins is fine. Spending them is fine. Changing them into scrap metal in bulk is the line.

The reason is not mysterious, and it is worth saying plainly: when a coin is worth less as money than as metal, someone will eventually think about the metal. A regulation that bans melting takes that idea off the table before it becomes a habit. Anyone who enjoys reading about the odd corners of federal law will find company in a list of things involving $10,000 in cash that are against federal law, and readers who like quirky old household customs may enjoy forgotten household items from the past, which includes plenty of things that once lived in a coin jar’s neighborhood. A separate list of everyday things Americans did in the ’70s that could be illegal today shows how often the rulebook changes underneath familiar habits.

Treating them counts too, and the definition is broad

The second prohibited act is “treating” a coin. That word sounds like a chemistry term, and in the regulation it is one. The definitions section, reproduced on Cornell’s Legal Information Institute, defines treat or treatment as smelting, refining or otherwise processing by heat or by chemical, electrical or mechanical means.

That definition is wide. It reaches beyond a furnace to include chemical baths and mechanical processing. The same section says a “person” under the rule includes individuals, partnerships, associations, corporations and other organizations, but not agencies of the United States government, which is why the Mint itself can handle coins in ways nobody else may.

It also helps to keep the two coins straight. The regulation defines a 5-cent coin as one issued under 31 U.S.C. 5112(a)(5) and a one-cent coin as one issued under 5112(a)(6). The regulation names only those two coins. Households that like a little structure in their routines, the sort that show up in boomer habits that are making a comeback, may find that a labeled jar for pennies and nickels keeps the whole subject simple, much like the little rituals from the 80s and 90s that families once ran without thinking. A look at which states say stores cannot refuse cash is a reminder that coins are only one corner of the rules on money, and a roundup of holiday-season things that are against the law does the same for the season’s habits.

Exporting them is the third restriction

The third act in 31 CFR 82.1 is export. Per the definitions on the Cornell page, export means removing, sending, shipping or carrying coins out of the United States, or out of areas under United States jurisdiction, or taking any action intended to facilitate doing so.

The authorization language in 82.1 matters here. The regulation applies “except as specifically authorized” by the Treasury or as otherwise provided in the part, which means exceptions exist. The exceptions are spelled out in the regulation itself, so anyone planning to carry coins abroad, whether a traveler with a jar of leftovers or a business shipping them, should read the full text of the regulation and the exceptions section before moving anything. Guessing at an exception is a poor plan when the text is free, and a household clearing out a garage full of old tins and jars, the kind of haul that fills garage sale items that sell like crazy, should sort out any loose coins before they go in a box bound for somewhere else.

Fraudulently altering them is a federal crime

The fourth item comes from a different part of the law. According to 18 U.S.C. 331, it is a crime to fraudulently alter United States coins by defacing, mutilating, impairing, diminishing, falsifying, scaling or lightening them. The statute covers foreign coins that circulate as money in the United States as well.

It also reaches the second step. A person who, knowing a coin has been altered that way, fraudulently possesses it, passes it, sells it or tries to, or brings it into the country, falls under the same statute. The penalty is a fine under Title 18, imprisonment for up to 5 years, or both.

The key word is fraudulently. The statute is aimed at altering a coin to cheat someone, such as shaving metal off the edge or disguising a coin as something worth more. It does not, on its face, make every squashed or scratched penny a crime, and whether a particular craft or souvenir project qualifies is a question for a lawyer, not a blog post.

What stays legal with a coin jar

None of this stops anyone from spending, saving, counting, rolling or donating pennies and nickels. Rolled coins can go to a bank, change can go into a charity kettle, and a jar can sit on a shelf for decades. The restrictions are aimed at bulk melting, chemical or mechanical processing, shipping coins out of the country and altering them to deceive.

Because the regulation and the statute both carry real penalties, the safe habit is to treat the text of the rule as the final word. The links above go to the regulation and to the statute itself, and both are short enough to read in a few minutes. Anyone with a specific plan for a large pile of coins, such as a school fundraiser, a business deposit or an overseas trip, can also ask the bank or the Treasury’s coin and currency contacts before acting.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.