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The post 8 Countries Where American Tourists Aren’t Always Warmly Welcomed (And Why) first appeared on Crafting Your Home.

Traveling abroad can be exciting, but not every destination welcomes international visitors the same way. While many Americans are welcomed warmly when they travel overseas, attitudes toward American tourists can vary by local culture, political views, past travel experiences, and perceptions of tourist behavior.

A 2025 survey by travel research publisher Upgraded Points offers an interesting look at these attitudes. The survey questioned more than 2,200 residents across 22 European countries about their opinions of American tourists. It found that 27% of European respondents generally held a negative view of American tourists, while 72% said they were open to interacting with them. The study also found that 36% believed American tourists behaved worse than visitors from other countries. These findings suggest that perceptions are mixed rather than universally negative.

Here are eight European countries where American tourists may encounter less enthusiastic reactions.

France

France is one of the most popular international destinations for American travelers, attracting visitors interested in its history, architecture, food, fashion, and cultural attractions. However, it also ranked first in the 2025 Upgraded Points survey for the percentage of residents who considered their country generally unwelcoming to American tourists.

According to the survey, 15% of French respondents described France as unwelcoming to American visitors. This does not mean that most French people reject American tourists. Rather, it indicates that France had a higher proportion of respondents with this view than the other European countries surveyed.

One possible source of cultural friction is the difference between American and French social expectations. Language is an important example. Some American visitors expect English to be widely understood, particularly in restaurants, shops, and smaller towns. However, making an effort to greet people in French and politely asking whether they speak English can make everyday interactions easier.

Dining etiquette and communication styles can also differ. Visitors unfamiliar with local customs may misunderstand the pace of restaurant service or the expectations surrounding polite conversation.

Hungary

Hungary is another destination where some residents expressed reservations about how welcoming their country is toward American tourists. In the 2025 Upgraded Points survey, 8.7% of Hungarian respondents described their country as unwelcoming to American visitors. This placed Hungary behind France but ahead of several other countries in the survey.

Political differences can sometimes influence how people perceive visitors from another country. Hungary has its own political traditions, national priorities, and views about international relations. These do not necessarily match those of every American traveler.

Pew Research Center’s June 2025 international survey provides useful context. It questioned 28,333 adults across 24 countries about their opinions of the United States and its political leadership. Hungary was among the countries where a majority expressed a favorable view of the United States. This shows why political attitudes should not be reduced to the claim that Hungarians generally dislike Americans.

Visitors to Budapest may encounter people with very different political opinions, just as they would in any other capital city. Political discussions can be interesting, but tourists should avoid assuming that everyone shares the same views or wants to debate American politics.

Hungary is also known for its architecture, historic thermal baths, traditional food, and cultural attractions. Respecting local customs and approaching conversations without political assumptions can help American visitors build positive connections.

Related: 13 Things About the United States That Bother People From Other Countries

Norway

Norway is widely known for its beautiful natural landscapes, outdoor recreation, and well-organized cities. It attracts American visitors interested in fjords, mountains, the Northern Lights, and Scandinavian culture. Nevertheless, some Norwegian respondents expressed reservations about how welcoming their country is toward American tourists.

The 2025 Upgraded Points survey found that 8% of Norwegian respondents considered their country unwelcoming to American visitors. The same survey also reported that Norway had the highest percentage of respondents among the surveyed countries who said the 2024 US presidential election had affected their views of American travelers: 44%.

Cultural expectations may also shape interactions. American tourists accustomed to highly conversational service or enthusiastic greetings may experience differences in social communication in Norway. People have different preferences for personal space, privacy, and casual interaction, and visitors should avoid interpreting every quiet exchange as unfriendliness.

Norway’s outdoor culture also makes responsible behavior important. Visitors exploring natural areas should follow marked trails, respect access restrictions, and avoid leaving waste behind.

Denmark

Denmark is another Scandinavian destination where American visitors may encounter differences in social expectations. Copenhagen, Aarhus, and other Danish destinations attract tourists interested in architecture, cycling, design, food, and historic neighborhoods.

According to the 2025 Upgraded Points survey, 7.5% of Danish respondents described their country as unwelcoming to American tourists. Separately, 14.8% said they felt annoyed by American tourists. These figures measure different things: one concerns general perceptions of hospitality, while the other concerns reported annoyance.

One area where cultural differences can become noticeable is public behavior. Visitors may be unfamiliar with local expectations around noise, personal space, cycling etiquette, and interactions in shared environments.

American travelers can avoid many misunderstandings by observing how residents behave, following local signs, and respecting public spaces. Denmark offers plenty to enjoy, and a little preparation can make interactions with residents more comfortable.

Spain

Spain is one of Europe’s most visited countries, attracting millions of international travelers to cities such as Barcelona, Madrid, Seville, and Valencia. Its beaches, historic architecture, food, and cultural festivals make it especially popular with American tourists.

However, tourism growth has also created challenges for some local communities. According to Eurostat, Spain recorded approximately 322 million nights spent by international visitors in tourist accommodation establishments in 2024, representing 22.2% of the European Union’s total.

High visitor numbers can strain popular neighborhoods, public transportation, accommodation, and local infrastructure. In some destinations, residents have raised concerns about housing affordability, overcrowding, and tourism’s effects on everyday life.

The 2025 Upgraded Points survey found that 6.9% of Spanish respondents considered Spain unwelcoming to American tourists. Interestingly, only 7.8% reported feeling annoyed by American tourists, one of the lower figures among the surveyed countries.

American travelers visiting Spain can help by respecting residential neighborhoods, supporting local businesses, following public rules, and avoiding disruptive behavior in crowded areas.

Portugal

Portugal has become an increasingly attractive destination for American travelers, particularly those visiting Lisbon, Porto, the Algarve, and the country’s coastal towns. Its pleasant climate, historic neighborhoods, food, and relatively accessible travel experiences have helped strengthen its appeal.

However, the 2025 Upgraded Points survey found that Portugal had the highest percentage of respondents reporting annoyance with American tourists among the countries surveyed. Approximately 18.8% of Portuguese respondents said they felt annoyed by American visitors. The survey also found that approximately 38% held a generally negative view of American tourists.

Tourism growth creates important economic opportunities, but it can also put pressure on popular destinations. In Lisbon and Porto, residents and local businesses operate in neighborhoods that attract large numbers of visitors. Crowded streets, noise, and changing neighborhood conditions can create tension.

Language expectations may also influence interactions. Although English is understood in many tourist-oriented businesses, visitors should not assume that everyone speaks it or that residents are always available to provide assistance.

A simple Portuguese greeting, patience when communicating, and respect for residential areas can help avoid unnecessary friction.

Related: 12 Unexpected Destinations for Overseas Adventure Travel

Belgium

Belgium provides an especially interesting example because its survey results reveal the difference between annoyance and hospitality.

According to the 2025 Upgraded Points survey, 18.3% of Belgian respondents reported feeling annoyed by American tourists. This was the second-highest percentage among the surveyed European countries. However, only 1.9% described Belgium as generally unwelcoming to American visitors.

These findings show why it would be misleading to label Belgium a country that dislikes American tourists. A person can find certain visitor behaviors frustrating while still believing that international travelers should be welcomed.

Belgium receives visitors interested in its medieval architecture, museums, historic cities, food, and cultural attractions. Brussels, Bruges, and Ghent each offer different experiences, and the country has a diverse linguistic and cultural landscape.

Visitors should also understand that Belgium has three official languages: Dutch, French, and German. The language used in everyday interactions varies by region. Brussels is officially bilingual in French and Dutch, although English is also widely used in international and tourist settings.

Ireland

Ireland has a strong international reputation as a welcoming travel destination. American visitors are often drawn to its historic castles, traditional music, scenic countryside, literary heritage, and lively cities.

Nevertheless, the 2025 Upgraded Points survey found that 17.4% of Irish respondents reported feeling annoyed by American tourists. Approximately 18.3% also held a generally negative view of American tourists.

These figures do not establish that Irish people are unfriendly toward Americans. Instead, they show that even destinations associated with hospitality can frustrate residents with aspects of international tourism.

In popular areas such as Dublin, Galway, and parts of the west coast, visitors should remember that tourist attractions are often located alongside ordinary residential and business communities.

Some misunderstandings can arise when visitors assume that cultural similarities automatically mean identical social expectations. Although Ireland and the United States share historical and linguistic connections, they have distinct traditions, local identities, and everyday customs.

American tourists should avoid treating Irish culture as though it exists solely for visitors. Showing interest in local history, respecting personal boundaries, and engaging with people naturally can create more meaningful experiences.

Key Takeaways

Traveling internationally becomes more enjoyable when visitors approach unfamiliar cultures with curiosity rather than assumptions. Small adjustments in everyday behavior can help American tourists avoid misunderstandings and establish more positive connections with local residents.

One useful step is learning a few basic expressions in the local language. Knowing how to say hello, please, thank you, and excuse me demonstrates consideration, even when you cannot communicate fluently.

It is also important to research local customs before departure. Some destinations have particular expectations surrounding clothing, religious sites, restaurant behavior, photography, and public transportation. Understanding these practices can prevent unnecessary embarrassment.

Supporting locally owned businesses is another way to engage positively with the communities you visit. Choosing independent restaurants, local guides, and small accommodation providers can help distribute tourism spending beyond major international companies.

Respecting residential neighborhoods is equally important. Avoid excessive noise, follow local regulations, and remember that popular tourist attractions are often part of people’s everyday surroundings.

Finally, remain open-minded when interacting with people whose political opinions or cultural expectations differ from yours. International travel provides an opportunity to understand different perspectives, not simply compare them with what you already know.

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