W.carter - CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

Thanksgiving lands on Nov. 26 this year, and the refrigerator is about to take on the biggest job of its calendar: a turkey, a mountain of sides, pies and a week of leftovers. A fridge that was coasting along in October can suddenly look cramped, warm in the back and slightly frosty around the door.

Five quick checks, spread over the next few days, can sort that out before the grocery cart gets loaded. The advice below comes from the U.S. Department of Energy, the Maryland Energy Administration and the appliance-repair retailer AppliancePartsPros.

Check the Temperature Settings First

ArnoldReinhold – CC BY 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

Check number one: the dial. The Energy Department’s Consumer Guide to Kitchen Appliances says to keep the refrigerator between 35 and 38 degrees Fahrenheit and the freezer at 0. The Maryland Energy Administration gives a slightly narrower window for the main compartment, 36 to 38 degrees, and warns that running a unit 10 degrees colder than recommended can raise energy use by as much as 25%.

A cheap appliance thermometer on a middle shelf is an easy way to confirm what the dial promises. Anyone who finds the fridge running warm can nudge the setting down a notch and check again the next morning.

Readers who like a tidy kitchen game plan may enjoy the habits in 9 habits of people who always have a clean house, and the fridge-stocking list at 20 essential items to store in the refrigerator at all times helps decide what earns a shelf this week. For anyone stocking the freezer early, how to freeze fresh green beans to enjoy all year is a handy companion.

Defrost the Freezer and Test the Door Seal

Check number two: frost. AppliancePartsPros, in a pre-holiday maintenance guide published in November 2024, says a freezer with built-up ice should be defrosted, and it gives a clear deadline: “Plan to defrost at least 48 hours in advance.” The Energy Department’s guide adds that frost should not be allowed to build up beyond one-quarter inch in a manual-defrost freezer. Defrosting by Monday or Tuesday of Thanksgiving week at the latest keeps a freezer from still thawing the night before a big shop, and starting sooner is smart if the ice is thick. Hosts who like to prepare ahead can borrow ideas from 8 things never to do before leaving home for Thanksgiving travel, and the shelf-by-shelf ideas in 16 kitchen organization ideas make restocking easier.

Check number three: the door seal. The same AppliancePartsPros guide describes the classic dollar-bill trick: close a bill in the door, and if it slides out easily, the seal should be cleaned or replaced. The Energy Department offers a paper version of the test, where a sheet that slips out instead of being held firmly means the seals should be replaced. Maryland’s page adds a flood-lamp method: place a bright 150-watt lamp inside, close the door and look for light leaking through the seal. The state notes that the bill test may not work on units with magnetic doors.

A tired gasket lets cold air leak out, which makes the compressor work harder just when the fridge is packed. More kitchen shortcuts live in 20 clever kitchen tricks for home cooks, and the holiday kitchen has its own rules in 8 things never to put in a garbage disposal before Thanksgiving cooking. Households that want the full blackout routine can read 15 things people should never do when the power goes out.

Look at the Coils and the Plug

Check number four: coils and power. On older models, the Energy Department says to keep the condenser coils clean, noting that the owner’s manual explains how to do it safely and that coil-cleaning brushes are sold at most hardware stores. Maryland says ice buildup on the coils of manual or partial-defrost units makes the compressor run longer and wastes energy.

Then look at the plug. AppliancePartsPros notes that high-demand appliances like refrigerators and ovens work best plugged directly into the wall instead of an extension cord or power strip. Anyone who has watched the lights dip while the oven and a mixer run at once will understand why the kitchen circuit deserves respect.

Make Room Without Overpacking

Check number five: the shelves. Maryland says a full refrigerator or freezer performs better than a nearly empty one, especially during a power outage, and recommends storing water-filled plastic containers to keep temperatures stable when the unit is not full. That means a fridge that has been emptied for a deep clean should be restocked rather than left bare, and a freezer with spare room can hold a few jugs of water as a cold reserve.

The opposite problem shows up on Thanksgiving week, when the fridge holds a turkey, three pies and a mountain of sides. The simple fix is to plan where each dish will live: the bird on the bottom shelf in a pan, drinks moved to a cooler, and one shelf cleared for the dishes that will be made ahead.

Defrosting, seal testing and coil cleaning also save money. Maryland’s figure of up to 25% more energy use for a fridge running too cold is a reminder that small adjustments show up on a utility bill as well as in the kitchen.

The Short Version

Dial set to 35 to 38 degrees, freezer at 0, freezer defrosted 48 hours ahead, door seals tested, coils checked and shelves cleared: five small steps before Nov. 26. A fridge that passes all five is ready for the grocery run, the leftovers and whatever the weather decides to do next.

Get stories like this by email.Sign up for Crafting Your Home.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: W.carter – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons