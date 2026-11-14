MODIS Land Rapid Response Team, NASA GSFC - Public domain/Wikimedia Commons

The Old Farmer’s Almanac has put out its winter map for 2026-27. The headline is a split personality: a mostly mild season overall, with a stubborn pocket of cold and snow running down the spine of the East.

According to the forecast posted on Almanac.com on Nov. 4 by executive digital editor Catherine Boeckmann, the colder-than-normal weather is expected from central New England through the Appalachians and the Ohio Valley. Almost everywhere else leans warm.

Where the Almanac Draws Its Cold Line

Satellite image of snowfall over the Great Smoky Mountains – CSU/CIRA and NOAA, Public domain via Wikimedia Commons

The Almanac.com winter forecast describes the season as “mostly mild, with colder and snowier spots.” The Appalachians get one of the clearest calls on the map: below-normal temperatures and above-normal snowfall, especially in the northern part of the range.

Homeowners in those hills who have not yet sorted the basics may want to start with the things never to do when heating a home this winter, since a forecast of colder-than-normal weather usually means the furnace works harder. The same goes for the cold-weather projects collected in a roundup of cozy winter crafts, which suit a snowy weekend indoors.

The Almanac pins the Appalachian cold to specific stretches. It lists the coldest periods as mid-January and mid-to-late February, and the snowiest as mid-January and the early and late parts of February.

The Ohio Valley and Northeast Get Their Own Calls

The Ohio Valley is also forecast to run colder than normal, though with slightly below-normal snowfall. The Almanac singles out mid and late January as both the coldest and snowiest stretch, with more snow possible in mid-February and early March. Anything left outdoors needs attention before then, and the list of 7 things that should never be left outside through the winter is a handy start.

A cold snap in the Midwest and South has already tested some homes this season, as the report on the coldest air of the season arriving showed. The Northeast is split down the middle. The northern half is forecast to run above normal on temperature with below-normal snow, while the southern half is forecast below normal on temperature with above-normal snow. The Almanac lists early and mid-January as the coldest period and mid and late December, mid-January and early and late March as the snowiest.

Gardeners in the cold zone have a little time to protect what is still growing. The guide to protecting plants before a freeze covers the basics, and a piece on elevated garden beds for fall greens shows how some growers keep going into the cold months.

What Sits Behind the Almanac’s Forecast

The Almanac says its outlook leans on several drivers: a strong El Niño, waning solar activity, Atlantic and Pacific ocean patterns, the Quasi-Biennial Oscillation, a possible southward shift of the polar vortex and the Indian Ocean Dipole.

Households that store seasonal gear can use the seasonal storage best practices before the cold arrives, and a look at energy-efficient home improvement tips helps with heating bills. The El Niño part is not in dispute. The NOAA Climate Prediction Center’s Nov. 12 diagnostic discussion says an El Niño Advisory is in effect and that a strong-to-very-strong event is likely through January-March 2027.

The Almanac’s cold call for the Ohio Valley, however, is not the only view. As reported by Newsweek, the Climate Prediction Center’s December-through-February outlook, issued Oct. 15, favors above-normal temperatures across the northern tier and, with lower probabilities, parts of the central U.S., the Ohio Valley and the Mid-Atlantic. Lead meteorologist Scott Handel said at the time that the maps show probabilities, not specific values.

How the Two Almanacs Compare in the East

The Old Farmer’s Almanac and the rival Farmers’ Almanac are different publications with different formulas, and they do not always agree. A Newsweek comparison published Sept. 2 found both expecting a snowier Northeast, particularly in the interior, along with plenty of mountain snow in the West.

They split on the details. The Farmers’ Almanac, in its own outlook, points to several rounds of heavy, wet snow inland in the Northeast, especially in January and February, with rain or mixed precipitation along the coast. The Old Farmer’s Almanac puts its heaviest Appalachian snow in mid-January and in February.

A Forecast to Read With a Grain of Salt

Almanac forecasts are long-range outlooks written months ahead, and they are not the same as the National Weather Service’s day-to-day forecasts. The Almanac’s own text frames the season in terms of tendencies and timing windows, not certainties.

For households, the practical takeaway is simple. In the Appalachians and Ohio Valley, the Almanac’s pick for the coldest weeks is mid-January, so that is the stretch to have the heating system serviced, pipes protected and car supplies stocked. Anyone farther south and east can treat the Almanac’s mild call as a reason to watch official forecasts for the week-by-week story.

A fresh official look arrives soon. The Climate Prediction Center said in its Oct. 31 outlook discussion that its next monthly outlook, covering December, would be issued on Nov. 19, 2026. Comparing that map with the Almanac’s will show whether the cold pocket survives.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: MODIS Land Rapid Response Team, NASA GSFC – Public domain/Wikimedia Commons