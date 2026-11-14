freestocks.org from Olsztyn, Poland - CC0/Wikimedia Commons

Most couples who stay close for decades could not point to one big thing that did it. What they have, according to relationship researchers, is a handful of small routines that happen so reliably nobody has to think about them.

The Gottman Institute, which has studied couples for decades, describes these as “rituals of connection”: intentional or habitual ways couples stay emotionally linked amid the bustle of daily life. Six of them show up again and again, and every one fits into an ordinary day at home.

A Six-Second Kiss and a Phone-Free Reunion

The goodbye and hello ritual. In its article on the little things that keep love strong, the Gottman Institute lists a six-second kiss as part of saying goodbye and hello. Six seconds is long enough to be deliberate and short enough to fit before the car pulls out of the driveway. The same article suggests setting phones aside for the first 10 minutes after two people reconnect at the end of a day, and sharing a hug before shifting to dinner, chores or the kids. It is a small boundary, and it echoes the ideas in these ways couples fall in love all over again without leaving home.

Such moments are not new. The little rituals that disappeared without much notice from earlier decades were often built around exactly this kind of pause between the outside world and home.

A Morning Question Over Coffee

A daily check-in. The Gottman Institute’s list includes greeting each other in the morning, saying goodnight, and asking what each person is looking forward to that day. Morning coffee, texting during the workday and asking about each other’s day at dinner appear in the same list.

A kitchen set up for two makes the habit easier to keep. A creative coffee bar gives the check-in a natural spot, and a breakfast station keeps weekday mornings from turning into a scramble.

The payoff is hard to overstate. In a separate Gottman Institute piece by Kendra Han, the group reports that couples who stay together turn toward each other’s small bids for attention about 86% of the time, versus about 33% for couples who end up separating. A morning question is a bid in its simplest form, and the small gestures husbands and wives can make count every day often start with exactly that kind of attention.

Many of these habits sound old-fashioned, and some of the boomer habits that are making a comeback are really just couples rediscovering routines their parents took for granted.

A Weekly Date, a Sunday Walk and a Marked Anniversary

A weekly date night. The Gottman Institute says a date night can happen at home, and a Gottman article on small actions suggests keeping it focused on learning about each other’s inner world rather than on talk about kids, work or chores.

A Sunday morning walk. The rituals article also names Sunday morning walks as one of the weekly habits couples keep, along with a monthly relationship check-in where each person says what is going well and what could be better.

A distinctive way of marking anniversaries. The institute also points to anniversaries, family traditions and shared reflective practices as rituals that carry meaning. Couples who celebrate their own way tend to build a story they both recognize, a theme in the signs a couple will make it to their 50th anniversary.

The daily habits of happily married couples show how these weekly touches sit alongside smaller everyday ones. The institute is clear that none of this needs to be done perfectly. Rituals often slip when life shifts, whether through a new baby, a move or a busy season at work, and the answer is to rebuild them without blame.

Twenty Minutes of Listening Without Fixing

A listening conversation after work. The institute describes a 20-minute block in which one person talks about the day’s frustrations and the other listens, offers empathy and resists the urge to solve anything.

That can be harder than it sounds, especially for people who show love by repairing things.

Sara Algoe, a psychologist at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill who studies close relationships, points to a similar pattern. According to a UNC College of Arts and Sciences profile, her lab’s research on expressing gratitude, affectionate touch and shared laughter led her to conclude that these are essential elements of a good relationship. Listening, thanking and laughing together are all part of the same family of habits, and none of them requires a special occasion or a budget.

Taken together, the six habits add up to a simple idea: closeness is mostly a matter of showing up the same small way, again and again. A couple who keeps a kiss, a question, a conversation and a standing date in the week is doing most of what the research describes.

Couples who feel the routines have slipped are in good company. The institute says rebuilding the routines is the answer, not a sign of failure. A kiss at the door costs nothing and takes six seconds, which makes it a fair place to start on any ordinary Saturday.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: freestocks.org from Olsztyn, Poland – CC0/Wikimedia Commons