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Some households book the summer trip while the holiday decorations are still up. There is a folder of confirmation emails, a shared calendar with the dates blocked off, and a countdown that starts months early. Friends tend to call it over-planning. The researchers who study anticipation tend to call it something else.

Two sets of findings help explain the habit: a Dutch survey of vacationers led by Jeroen Nawijn of Erasmus University Rotterdam, and a Cornell study of what people feel while waiting for a purchase. Together, they sketch five things that planning far ahead usually reveals about a person.

1. A Taste for the Wait Itself

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Nawijn’s team surveyed 1,530 Dutch adults, 974 of whom took a vacation during the study period. As Live Science reported, people who were planning a trip reported higher happiness than people who were not going away, and the researchers attributed that to looking forward to the holiday. The study appeared in Applied Research in Quality of Life in February 2010.

Booking early stretches that window. A traveler who reserves a cabin in January gets months of picturing the porch, while the last-minute booker gets days. It is the same mindset that drives the careful rules for posting before a holiday trip: a person who plans ahead has usually thought about the trip from several angles. Even the gear gets attention, down to the family luggage sets that hold everyone’s things in one tidy stack.

2. A Preference for Experiences Over Things

The second marker comes from Cornell. Amit Kumar and Thomas Gilovich of Cornell, working with Matthew Killingsworth of the University of California, San Francisco, reported in Psychological Science in 2014 that waiting for an experience feels better than waiting for an object. In one study, 97 college students imagined an upcoming purchase. Those thinking about an experience, such as concert tickets or a ski pass, rated the wait as more pleasant, with more excitement and less impatience, according to the Association for Psychological Science.

The effect did not depend on price. A modest weekend away can build as much anticipation as an expensive getaway, which is why many early planners stay loyal to a favorite routine, the way some households keep the exact same holiday traditions every year. A yearly trip to the same lake or the same grandparents’ kitchen can carry as much meaning as any holiday custom, including the quirky ones collected in a roundup of odd American traditions.

3. A Habit of Spacing Out the Good Stuff

Nawijn found that the lift people felt after returning was small and brief. When the time off was rated very relaxing, vacationers noticed a slight increase in the first two weeks back, but the effect faded completely by eight weeks. He attributed that to how quickly most people slide back into work and daily routines.

His practical suggestion, according to the announcement of the study, was that individuals might do better with two or more short breaks spread through the year than with one long vacation. That is the kind of conclusion a calendar-minded person reaches naturally. Someone who plans early can see the gaps, and fill a quiet March with a long weekend rather than waiting for August. Fans of the carry-on-only approach to travel are already set up for this, since a small bag makes a short trip easy. The same list-making streak shows up at home, among the people who mail holiday cards every year and see a date on the calendar as a promise. They are often the same people who never go shopping without a written list, and older generations had a version of the habit too, as the roundup of boomer habits that are making a comeback shows.

4. A Mind That Is Often Somewhere Ahead

The Cornell team also used experience sampling, signaling 2,266 adults at random moments on their iPhones. Participants were thinking about a future purchase about 19 percent of the time. When the purchase was an experience, those thoughts were linked to higher happiness, while thoughts about a material purchase showed no relative change.

That figure suggests that looking ahead is a normal part of the day for a lot of people, not a quirk. Someone with a trip on the calendar simply has a more appealing thing to look ahead to, and booking early means that thing is in view for most of the year.

5. A Social Streak

The Cornell researchers offered several explanations for why anticipating experiences feels good, and one is social. Gilovich and his colleagues suggested that waiting for an experience may bring greater social benefits than waiting for a thing. Their analysis of newspaper accounts found that people lined up for experiences were in better moods and behaved better than those lined up for material goods.

A trip is rarely a solo project. It involves a travel partner, a group chat, a relative who needs the dates early. Planning ahead gives everyone time to say yes, and the planning itself becomes a shared activity.

What the research does and does not say. None of these studies measured early bookers as a group, so the connection is an interpretation rather than a finding. What the research does show is that looking forward carries its own reward, that the afterglow of a trip is short, and that experiences make better things to wait for than objects.

Gilovich said the work is meant to help people decide on the right mix of material and experiential spending. For the person with next summer already booked, the answer is probably in the folder of confirmation emails.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Արման Բարսեղյան – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons