Shixart1985 - CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

Some shoppers cannot add a toaster to the cart without scrolling through a few hundred star ratings first. They sort by lowest score, hunt for the one reviewer who had the same complaint, and open a second tab to compare. To a friend waiting at the checkout, it can look like a lot of work for a small appliance.

Psychologists have a name for this style of choosing. Barry Schwartz, a psychologist at Swarthmore College, calls people who chase the best possible option “maximizers,” and he has spent years describing how they differ from “satisficers,” who stop at good enough. Here are five things the habit usually reveals, as Schwartz and the reporters who covered his work have laid them out.

1. A Standard of “Best,” Not “Fine”

Shixart1985 – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

The core of Schwartz’s idea is simple. According to the American Psychological Association’s Monitor on Psychology, maximizers try to find the best possible option, while satisficers take the first one that meets their needs. The research behind that split appeared in a 2002 paper in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, written by Schwartz and colleagues.

Anyone who has watched a relative read the back of every cereal box will recognize the pattern. It is the same quiet drive behind the shopper in the written-list crowd, only turned up a notch: the goal is not just to buy something, but to buy the right thing. A hunt for the cleverest storage hack is the same instinct pointed at a closet.

2. Thorough Research Before Any Decision

Carlin Flora, writing in Psychology Today in 2004, described maximizers as people who examine every possibility as thoroughly as they can. In an age of review sites and comparison charts, that habit has never been easier to feed, and never been easier to take too far.

Flora’s article points to the time cost. A knowledgeable friend can often shortcut the two weeks a maximizer might spend researching a plan or a product. That is not a flaw in character so much as a trade: hours spent in exchange for the feeling of having covered every angle. Older generations did this too, only with a catalog and a trusted neighbor’s opinion, a habit that shows up in the list of boomer habits that are making a comeback.

3. A Habit of Second-Guessing

The decision rarely ends at the checkout button. Flora wrote that maximizers tend to keep looking over their shoulders to see what they missed, a mental replay that can start the moment the confirmation email lands. Small regrets like these are cousins of the common regrets people carry into adulthood, just with a lower price tag.

Schwartz suggests that some people may simply be born maximizers, while consumer culture may breed others. He cited the often-repeated estimate that the average American sees about 3,000 ads a day, each one a reminder that another choice was available. People who are the sort to order the same thing at every restaurant have a built-in defense against that noise, since a favorite dish ends the search before it starts.

4. A Tendency to Measure Against Other People

The APA’s Monitor reported that, in Schwartz’s research, maximizers were more likely than satisficers to compare themselves unfavorably with others. A neighbor’s newer blender or a coworker’s better deal can undo an otherwise good purchase. Before everyone carried a phone full of ratings, the comparing happened over the fence, one of the little rituals from the 80s and 90s that faded quietly.

It helps to remember that comparison is selective. Nobody posts about the mug that sat unused, which is why a plain, much-loved item, like the favorite mug nobody else gets to use, can say more about contentment than a shelf of award-winning gadgets. The same goes for the household that saves the good china for a special occasion and never wonders whether a better set exists.

5. Regret That Arrives Early and Stays Late

The last mark of a maximizer is regret. Flora noted that Schwartz expects maximizers to feel a twinge of regret when an unexpected ad shows up after the choice is made, and the Monitor reported that they are more prone to regret overall. Schwartz’s summary, as Flora relayed it, is that maximizers are never fully satisfied they chose the best.

The feeling is common enough to have its own corner of popular culture. Seldom do the big regrets involve a toaster, but the small ones train the same muscle.

What Schwartz suggests instead. His advice, as reported in both articles, is practical rather than preachy. Set limits before starting, such as comparing only two plans or two companies. Ask a knowledgeable friend. Lean on an expert source like Consumer Reports instead of reading everything. The Monitor adds that Schwartz encourages maximizers to study the options, then pick something that feels good even if it is not perfect, trading a little objective quality for a better sense of the result.

The Monitor also cited Alexander Chernev’s 2003 research, which found that big assortments make choosing harder unless the shopper arrives with a stated preference. Deciding what matters before opening the first tab turns out to be the shortcut. A shopper with a clear list of must-haves can read a handful of reviews, pick the one that fits, and close the laptop.

None of this makes the review reader a worse shopper. Schwartz’s own summary, as Flora relayed it, is that maximizers tend to do better on the objective results. The habit simply tells a story about someone who cares about getting it right, keeps an eye on what everyone else has, and sometimes needs permission to call a decision finished.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.