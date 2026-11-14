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The post 8 Places Where You Should Avoid Swiping Your Credit Card first appeared on Crafting Your Home.

Credit cards make everyday purchases easier, whether you are buying groceries, filling your car with fuel, booking a hotel, or shopping online. However, the convenience of paying with a card also comes with responsibilities. Where and how you pay can affect the safety of your financial information, the risk of unauthorized transactions, and the fees you may pay.

Not every payment terminal or merchant presents the same level of risk. Some criminals use hidden devices to capture card information, while others create fake shopping websites or manipulate payment processes to obtain sensitive financial details. In some situations, the concern is not fraud but unnecessary costs, such as unfavorable currency conversion rates when traveling abroad.

Here are eight places and payment situations where you should use extra caution with your credit card.

Standalone ATMs in Isolated or Poorly Monitored Locations

Standalone ATMs in poorly monitored locations deserve extra attention, particularly when they are installed in convenience stores, entertainment venues, or isolated outdoor areas. The concern is not that every independent ATM is unsafe, but that criminals may tamper with machines to capture payment card information and personal identification numbers (PINs).

This type of fraud is known as card skimming. It involves installing an unauthorized device on or inside an ATM or payment terminal to collect information from a payment card. Criminals may also use hidden cameras or fake keypads to capture PIN entries. The stolen information can then be used to create counterfeit cards or attempt unauthorized transactions.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), in its official guide to skimming, explains that skimming devices can be installed on ATMs, point-of-sale terminals, and fuel pumps. Some devices are hidden inside the equipment, making them difficult for ordinary customers to identify.

Gas Station Pumps With Suspicious Card Readers

Gas stations are another environment where consumers should pay attention to payment terminal security. Many fuel pumps allow customers to insert their cards and pay without interacting with an attendant. Although this makes refueling convenient, criminals can sometimes target unattended payment equipment.

The FBI identifies fuel pumps as potential locations for card skimming. Unlike some devices attached externally to ATMs, fuel pump skimmers may connect to internal wiring, making them hard for customers to notice. These devices can collect card information for criminals to retrieve later.

Before inserting your credit card, examine the payment terminal for visible signs of tampering. Look for damaged security seals, unusual attachments, loose card readers, or keypads that appear different from surrounding equipment. However, remember that visual inspection cannot detect every skimming device. The FBI recommends choosing fuel pumps closer to the station building and within the attendant’s view.

Related: 10 Gas Station Mistakes Even Experienced Road Trippers Can Make

Restaurants Where Your Credit Card Is Taken Out of Sight

Paying for a restaurant meal with a credit card is usually straightforward. However, letting your card disappear from view while someone processes the payment creates an unnecessary opportunity for misuse. For example, a server may take your card to a payment counter located away from your table. Although this is a normal practice in some restaurants, you cannot easily observe how the card is handled or which terminal is used. In a compromised environment, card details could potentially be copied or misused.

This does not mean restaurant employees should automatically be viewed with suspicion. Most payment transactions are legitimate. The important consideration is maintaining reasonable control over your payment information.

Whenever possible, ask whether the restaurant can bring a portable payment terminal to your table. This allows you to check the amount before approving the transaction and reduces unnecessary handling of your card.

Unattended or Poorly Secured Self-Service Payment Terminals

Self-service payment terminals are common at parking facilities, ticket machines, vending machines, and other public locations. They allow customers to complete transactions without speaking to an employee. However, unattended equipment can sometimes be exposed to physical tampering. A criminal may attempt to attach a skimming device, replace a keypad, or otherwise interfere with a payment terminal. A compromised machine may look almost identical to a legitimate one, making it difficult to recognize the problem.

Before inserting your card, examine the reader for unusual attachments, loose parts, or signs that the equipment has been damaged. Avoid using a terminal if its card slot looks different from nearby machines or if it appears to have been altered.

Chip and contactless payments offer useful security features. EMVCo explains that chip technology generates a unique transaction security code, helping prevent stolen transaction data from being reused to create counterfeit cards. Its EMV chip technology guide explains how this authentication process works.

Temporary Street Vendors and Unverified Market Stalls

Street markets, temporary stalls, flea markets, and pop-up shops offer convenient ways to purchase goods. Many are legitimate businesses, but consumers should be cautious when merchants use unfamiliar payment systems or cannot explain how a transaction is processed.

One potential problem is unverified mobile payment terminals or suspicious payment links. A vendor might ask you to enter your card information into an unfamiliar website, scan a questionable QR code, or provide sensitive details through an unsecured payment process.

Another concern is receiving a payment confirmation that does not match the actual transaction. For example, a seller may show you a misleading payment screen or claim that a transaction failed and ask you to pay again. This can lead to duplicate charges if you don’t check your account.

Before paying, confirm the merchant’s identity, check the amount on the terminal, and request a receipt. Avoid providing your card number, expiration date, or security code through informal messages or suspicious payment links.

Unfamiliar Online Shopping Websites With Suspicious Payment Pages

Online shopping has made it easier to buy products from businesses worldwide. Unfortunately, it has also created opportunities for scammers to establish fake shopping websites that imitate legitimate retailers.

These websites may advertise expensive products at unusually low prices to attract customers. Once a shopper reaches the checkout page, they may be prompted to enter their credit card number, expiration date, and security code. They may then collect and misuse the information.

The FBI describes this type of deception as phishing. According to its official phishing guidance, criminals create websites that resemble legitimate businesses to trick people into providing sensitive information, including credit card details.

Before making an online purchase, check the website address carefully. Look for misspellings, unusual domain names, suspicious redirects, and incomplete business information. Research the seller independently rather than relying only on reviews displayed on its website.

You should also understand the difference between website encryption and website legitimacy. An address beginning with HTTPS indicates that the connection is encrypted, but it does not prove that the business is genuine. The FTC specifically warns that scammers can also use encrypted websites.

Related: Secret Websites to Make Money: Unveiling Profitable Online Opportunities

Public Computers and Unsecured Networks When Making Card Payments

Making an online purchase while sitting in an airport, hotel lobby, library, or coffee shop may seem harmless. However, using a shared computer or an unsecured public network for financial transactions can expose sensitive information to additional security risks.

Public computers may contain malicious software, outdated applications, or unauthorized browser extensions. Some forms of malware, including keyloggers, can record information typed into a device. This may include login credentials and payment details.

Public Wi-Fi networks also require caution. Not every public network has adequate security, and users may find it difficult to determine who operates the network or whether it has been compromised.

A safer approach is to use your personal device and a trusted internet connection when making purchases. Keep your operating system and browser updated, avoid saving card details on shared computers, and enable multi-factor authentication on important accounts. A virtual private network (VPN) may provide additional protection for network traffic, but it cannot guarantee safety against fake websites, phishing attacks, or malicious software.

Tourist Areas and International Payment Terminals With Unclear Currency Conversion Fees

Traveling internationally often means paying for purchases in a currency different from the one associated with your credit card. Hotels, restaurants, shops, and ATMs may offer to convert the transaction into your home currency before completing the payment.

This service is known as dynamic currency conversion (DCC). It allows an overseas merchant or ATM to display the transaction amount in your home currency rather than the local currency.

Although this option may seem convenient, it can sometimes add costs because the conversion may include a markup or an unfavorable exchange rate. Visa explains in its official dynamic currency conversion guide that DCC transactions can include an exchange rate and additional fees. It also states that merchants and ATMs should clearly disclose conversion details and let cardholders choose whether to accept the offer.

Before approving an international transaction, examine the displayed exchange rate, conversion amount, and any additional charges. Also check whether your card issuer applies foreign transaction fees.

Key Takeaways

Credit cards are useful financial tools, but the way you use them matters. From poorly monitored ATMs and suspicious fuel pumps to unfamiliar shopping websites and international payment terminals, certain environments deserve more attention than others.

The most important lesson is not to avoid every small business, public payment terminal, or online purchase. Instead, learn to spot suspicious payment practices, protect your card information, and understand the costs of different payment methods.

Make a habit of checking payment terminals, reviewing transaction amounts, using trusted online shopping platforms, and monitoring your statements. If something about a payment process feels suspicious, choose another method or walk away.

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