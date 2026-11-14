JoslynLM - CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons

A Chicago bride-to-be opened the box holding her mother’s preserved wedding gown this summer and found someone else’s dress inside. Instead of setting the mix-up aside, Lexie Ippolito spent weeks tracing the tag on the gown back to the family it belonged to, and her search went viral on TikTok.

The gown belonged to a bride named Heidi, who married in 2007 and has since died. Ippolito found her family, and both families have been trying to work out how two wedding dresses ended up swapped for more than a decade.

A box that held the wrong gown

The wub – CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons (illustrative)

According to NBC Chicago, Ippolito is 28, lives in Boston and grew up in the Jefferson Park neighborhood of Chicago. She plans to marry at Holy Name Cathedral in September 2027, and her mother’s gown from a 2010 wedding was meant to be part of the day.

The dress had been cleaned and sealed in a preservation box after the 2010 ceremony. When the family unboxed it this summer, the gown inside was not the one that had been packed away. It was a different style altogether, and nobody knew whose it was. Leaving a keepsake sealed for years is easy to do, and it ranks with the common regrets people name about adulthood: things meant to be checked sooner.

Ippolito told the Chicago Tribune, as republished by the News-Tribune, that the discovery was “just heart-wrenching.” Wedding mix-ups are a staple of online storytelling, and a bride’s TikTok about a call to a bridal store shows how quickly they spread. Even odd American traditions rarely stir up as much feeling as a wedding dress does.

The tag that led to a name

The only clue was a tag attached to the stranger’s gown. It read “Heidi and Jake, May 19, 2007.” Ippolito searched online, found an obituary for Heidi Webber McClellan, and contacted her family through Facebook.

The reply came from Heidi’s mother, Sue Webber-Brown. According to the Tribune, she said Ippolito could simply have decided the dress was not hers and set it aside, and she described the family’s first reaction to the news as a sudden drop in the stomach. That kind of generosity is a reminder of the phrases kind people use without thinking, and of the little rituals from earlier decades, like labeling a box with a name and a date, that this story depends on.

NBC Chicago reported that Ippolito’s TikTok about the search drew thousands of likes. The station did not name her handle, so her own post is not linked here. Wedding stories travel fast online, as in a wedding-day charcuterie board dispute, and in the comments on posts about social norms people say should be abandoned.

A stranger who goes out of her way for a family she has never met shows the signs of someone truly kind and not just polite, and Ippolito told the Tribune the response online was restoring her faith in humanity.

How two dresses may have been swapped

The paper trail points to a handful of businesses and one month, and every step in it is documented only in part. The mix-up apparently happened in March 2010. Ippolito’s mother bought her gown, a David’s Bridal style listed as model T8589, and used the chain’s preservation service through its Schaumburg, Illinois, store. The dress was then sent to Memories Gown Preservation in Houston, which has since closed.

After that company shut down, its records went to Wedding Gown Preservation Co. in Endicott, New York. Owner Colby Schapiro told the Tribune his company has no records from 2010, so the trail stops there. Heidi’s dress was reportedly about 120 ticket numbers away from Ippolito’s mother’s, which suggests the two boxes were handled close together.

David’s Bridal did not respond to the Tribune’s request for comment, according to the report. The report describes the mix-up as apparent, not proven, and none of the businesses has explained how it happened.

What the two families did next

What stands out in both reports is the tone. Ippolito did not accuse anyone, and Heidi’s relatives did not respond with anger. The question both families are left with is practical: where did Ippolito’s mother’s own gown go?

Nobody knows whether it ended up with another family or sits in a warehouse somewhere. Ippolito’s request is aimed at brides who used the David’s Bridal preservation service around 2010: open the box and check that the gown inside is the one that went in.

It is the kind of chore that is easy to skip. Wedding gowns are often boxed up and put on a closet shelf for decades, and the lid stays on until a daughter or granddaughter asks about it.

A small lesson from a large box

For anyone with a preserved gown, a keepsake box or a family heirloom stored away, the takeaway is modest. Open it once in a while. Check that the tag, the style and the size match what went in, and photograph the contents when the box is first sealed.

The search for the missing dress goes on, with the wedding still ten months away. For now, one family has closure about a gown it thought was gone, and a bride in Boston has a request for every family that kept a box on the shelf.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: JoslynLM – CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons