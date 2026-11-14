Gregory Karastergios - CC0, Wikimedia Commons

Snow piled on the roof of a car looks harmless in the driveway. At highway speed, it can turn into a sheet of ice that slides off and hits the vehicle behind. In a handful of states, leaving it there is not just a bad idea but a ticketable offense, and the fines climb sharply when loose snow or ice hurts someone.

A group of 5 states stands out for laws that name the practice outright: Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Each is covered below, along with a note on Connecticut and on states that lean on other rules instead.

Pennsylvania gives drivers 24 hours after the snow stops

Wil540 art – CC BY 4.0, Wikimedia Commons

Pennsylvania. Under 75 Pa.C.S. § 3721, as described by FOX 29, drivers must make reasonable efforts to clear snow and ice from the hood, trunk and roof within 24 hours after snowfall stops. The base fine is $50. If falling snow or ice causes death or serious bodily injury, the fine runs from $200 to $1,500.

The measure is known as Christine’s Law. It is named for Christine Lambert, who was killed on Christmas Day 2005 when a piece of ice from a passing truck came through her windshield. Land Line Media reported in August 2022 that the measure became Act 90 and was signed by Gov. Tom Wolf, taking effect the following month. Injury cases already carried fines of $200 to $1,000 under earlier law, and the new rule let police write a ticket even when nobody was hurt.

Anyone who has cleared the windshield and called it done will recognize the temptation. Households that keep a cold-weather routine, like the one in a list of things never to do when driving on ice or snow, can add the roof to it. Families packing up for holiday trips, including those eyeing 3-piece luggage sets for holiday trips, have one more chore to fit in before backing out of the driveway.

New Jersey and Delaware set smaller base fines

New Jersey. The statute is N.J.S.A. 39:4-77.1. According to FOX 29, it requires “all reasonable efforts” to remove snow and ice from exposed surfaces before driving on a street or highway, including the hood, trunk, windshield, windows and roof. A Yahoo Finance roundup, citing App.com, lists the fine at $25 to $75, and $200 to $1,000 when ice or snow from the vehicle damages property or causes injury.

Delaware. The state’s SB 233, per FOX 29, requires removing accumulated ice and snow from exterior surfaces before operating a vehicle. The civil penalty is $25 to $75, with higher penalties if dislodged snow or ice causes damage or injury.

Both states sit in a corridor where winter storms move through quickly, and a trip can cross two or three jurisdictions in an afternoon. A recent rundown of winter driving habits that can get drivers ticketed in some states covers other cold-weather violations that tend to surprise motorists. Thanksgiving travelers deciding between carry-on suitcases worth packing may also want to check what else a snowy trunk is hiding, and a list of things never to leave in a car below freezing makes a good companion.

New Hampshire and Rhode Island write the rule around the whole vehicle

New Hampshire. The state’s law is called Jessica’s Law. FindLaw reports that it is named for Jessica Smith, who was killed when ice from a tractor-trailer struck another vehicle that then hit her car. Drivers there already face tight rules behind the wheel, including a $250 fine for a first offense of holding a phone.

Rhode Island. FindLaw cites Title 31, Section 31-23-16 for the same general requirement: reasonable steps to clear the entire vehicle, roof included. FindLaw does not list fine amounts for New Hampshire or Rhode Island, so drivers there should read the statute text or ask the state’s motor vehicle office before assuming a number.

The practical habit is the same everywhere. A scraper and a long-handled brush belong with the cold-weather gear, and a garage shelf is a fine home for them if the household follows the sort of advice in best practices for seasonal storage so they are easy to find in the first storm of the year. Skipping the roof is exactly the sort of small shortcut that ends up on lists of common regrets people experience in adulthood.

Connecticut, and the states with no roof rule at all

Connecticut. The state’s Public Act 13-102 requires removal of accumulated snow and ice from the hood, trunk and roof. A January 2014 report in Trucking Info described the rule as it applied to commercial operators, with a $75 fine and $500 to $1,250 per incident if snow or ice caused personal or property damage. DMV Commissioner Melody Currey said at the time, “This is a law meant to protect citizens and motorists from these elements.” FindLaw describes the Connecticut requirement more broadly, as reasonable steps to clear the entire vehicle, so private drivers there should not assume an exemption.

Elsewhere the picture is mixed. FOX 29 notes that New York has no single statewide law that explicitly requires clearing a vehicle, though a driver can still be cited under obstructed-view rules if snow or ice creates a hazard or contributes to a crash. FindLaw says Minnesota has no vehicle snow-removal law but requires drivers to see clearly through the windshield and side windows under its statute 169.71. Maryland, per FOX 29, restricts driving with an obstructed windshield view under § 21-1104, and a bill for an explicit clear-the-snow requirement is pending.

What a cleared car looks like before the first mile

Land Line Media notes that Pennsylvania drivers have a 24-hour window to remove snow or ice from every part of a vehicle after a weather event, but nothing stops a driver from doing it before every trip, and that is the safest reading of the law.

The routine is short. Start with the roof and work down, so the snow does not land on a cleaned hood. Clear the trunk lid, the headlights, the taillights and the license plate. Finish with every window, not just a peephole in the windshield. If a state has no roof law, a crash caused by flying snow can still bring a citation or a civil claim, which is the reason FindLaw tells drivers to check their own state’s rules before the first big storm.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Gregory Karastergios – CC0, Wikimedia Commons