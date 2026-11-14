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Every family has a grandmother who keeps a drawer of craft supplies, a box of dress-up clothes or a stack of board games that somehow never goes out of style. Astrologers have long tied that kind of creative, hands-on warmth to particular sun signs, and sun signs line up loosely with birth months.

Three months come up again and again when astrologers describe the signs most at home with paint, costumes and make-believe: March, August and September. One caution comes first. The astrologers quoted below wrote about mothers and parents, not grandmothers, so extending their descriptions to grandmothers is a stretch, and astrology offers a lens rather than a rulebook.

Readers who like the idea of passing down a family craft can start with the grandparents who make the holidays feel special, and the boomer habits that are making a comeback show how many old-school traditions are still very much alive.

March: Pisces and the Craft Table

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Most of March belongs to Pisces, the sign that runs from Feb. 19 to March 20. Astrologer Susan Miller, as reported by Romper, describes Pisces parents as gentle and creative, with a taste for arts, writing and hands-on crafts. A typical scene: the grandmother, perhaps one raised on the kind of gentle parenting ideas that are popular again, sits with a grandchild at the kitchen table and turns a pile of yarn, paper and glue into something worth hanging on the refrigerator.

Los Angeles astrologer Kyle Thomas adds another layer in a Romper piece on naturally good parents. Thomas describes Pisces parents as imaginative and emotionally attuned, the sort who enjoy the arts alongside their kids and tend to validate a child’s feelings instead of brushing them aside. For a grandchild, that could look like a grandmother who calls a lopsided clay bowl a masterpiece.

A March birthday, in other words, comes with its own wisdom to pass on, a theme in things grandparents wish their grandkids knew, and is said to produce the grandmother who invents the game, tells the odd bedtime story and keeps the art supplies stocked, much like the grandparents in what grandkids remember most about their grandparents. Families that lean into this can find plenty of inspiration in the zodiac signs said to be natural makers and crafters.

August: Leo and the Costume Box

August is the Leo month, since the sign covers July 23 to Aug. 22. Miller’s description of Leo parents, again via Romper, is playful and creative: they provide art materials, love costumes and encourage children to act in plays. Anyone who remembers the little rituals from the 80s and 90s and has watched a grandmother happily play the villain in a living-room production has seen this in action.

Thomas calls Leo parents strong champions of their children’s interests, open about their feelings, which makes kids comfortable talking to them. He is quoted as saying there is no point in hiding things when the lion is around. In grandmother form, that is the one who shows up front and center at the school concert and brings flowers.

The Bump, which asked New York astrologer Angel Eyedealism to describe each sun sign as a mother, goes in the same direction. Its Leo entry calls the sign warm, fun and creative, though it also notes a flair for drama and competition. Anyone who has lost a card game to a Leo grandmother may nod at that last part.

Grandparents’ stories often start with a tradition, and the odd American traditions that confuse the rest of the world show how varied those can be. A quick note on dates: the end of August tips into Virgo, which begins Aug. 23, so a grandmother born in the last week of the month may read more like the sign covered next.

September: Virgo and the Game-and-Lesson Table

Virgo runs Aug. 23 to Sept. 22, which makes September its home month. Miller describes Virgo parents as practical and learning-minded: they help with homework, support music lessons and play games. The grandmother who keeps a deck of cards and a stack of puzzle books within reach, then quietly slips in a math lesson or a spelling challenge, fits that picture.

Eyedealism describes Virgo mothers in The Bump as detail-oriented and careful about cleanliness and frugality, which suggests the grandmother who saves every ribbon and button for the next project. That same attention to detail can make her the one who remembers each grandchild’s favorite snack and gets it right every time.

Families planning a table full of projects over the break can keep it simple: one game, one craft and one story.

Why These Three Months Made the Cut

The thread running through all 3 months is creativity paired with attention. Pisces brings imagination, Leo brings showmanship and Virgo brings patience for a good lesson. Put together, those traits sketch a grandmother who keeps young hands busy, which is the point of a craft table in the first place.

Astrology comes with limits. A sun sign covers only one slice of a birth chart, and the sources quoted here describe mothers in general, not any single grandmother. Plenty of grandmothers born in other months are every bit as inventive, and plenty born in these three months would rather watch the game than play it.

Still, the exercise is a pleasant one for a holiday weekend. Families can ask a grandmother when her birthday falls, check the sign and see whether the description gets a laugh. If the guess lands, it becomes a new family story. If it misses, it still opens a conversation about what she loved to make as a girl, and that conversation is worth more than any horoscope.

That is the real appeal of lists like this one: they give a family something to talk about over the pie.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Unknown author – Public domain/Wikimedia Commons